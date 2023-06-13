Attorney General Taylor Announces Settlement with Simple Save Protection

June 12, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor announced a $45,000 settlement with Simple Save Protection LLC, a Missouri company that marketed vehicle service contracts on behalf of other companies.

The State had filed a lawsuit in December alleging that Simple Save sent hundreds, possibly thousands, of deceptive mailers to Alaskans that were designed to make the recipients believe that they were being contacted by their vehicle’s manufacturer or dealer. Some Alaskans purchased vehicle service contracts from Simple Save because they believed they were buying from a company they already had a relationship with.

The settlement money will be distributed to Alaskans who purchased vehicle service contracts sold by Simple Save. The $45,000 sum is thousands of dollars more than Simple Save was paid to market products in Alaska.

"Alaska has robust laws about mail solicitations and deceptive marketing," said Attorney General Taylor. “Out-of-state marketers who use deceptive tactics need to learn that breaking Alaska’s laws is not a profitable business plan."

Consumers who purchased a vehicle services contract from Simple Save do not need to take any action. They will be contacted by the Attorney General’s Office to arrange restitution payments.

The Attorney General’s Office discovered this deceptive marketing campaign because of an Alaskan who received one these letters, recognized deceptive marketing practices, and filed a consumer complaint. If you experience deceptive marketing or any other unfair business practice please fill out a consumer complaint form or call the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit at (907) 269-5200.

