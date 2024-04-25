Peter Moses, of Saint Maryâ€™s, Convicted of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

April 24, 2024

(Bethel, AK) â€“ Today, a Bethel jury found Peter Moses, 50, guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in St. Mary’s in June 2021, where Moses engaged in sexual penetration with a family member who was incapacitated and unaware of what was happening to her. The jury acquitted Moses of one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree for alleged conduct stemming from the same incident. The jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before returning their verdict.

Moses has previously been convicted of two sexual offenses, and he therefore faces a presumptive sentence of 99 years. His sentencing is scheduled for September 19, 2024 in front of Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat of the Office of Special Prosecutions, with assistance from Bethel District Attorney’s Office Paralegal Bethany Kaiser. Alaska State Troopers assigned to the St. Mary’s Post conducted the investigation and testified at trial.

Contact: Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat at (907) 269-6250 or rachel.gernat@alaska.gov .

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.