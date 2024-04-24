Fairbanks Jury Finds Jesse Polston Guilty of Assault in the First Degree

April 23, 2024

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On April 23, 2024, a Fairbanks jury found 34-year-old Jesse Polston guilty of two counts of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree for the events surrounding the strangulation of a family member to unconsciousness in 2021. The jury acquitted Polston of Theft in the Second Degree. After the verdict, the State dismissed two counts of Violating Conditions of Release.

The jury heard from 8 total witnesses across 3 days and also heard from Polston. The jury returned the above verdicts after deliberating for approximately 5 hours.

Following his conviction, Polston was remanded into custody of the Department of Corrections pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for September 16, 2024, at 2:45 p.m. Polston waived jury trial on the aggravating factor that the act was committed against a member of the social unit comprised of those living together in the same dwelling as Polston. Due to the aggravating factor, Polston faces a sentence of 7 to 20 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Shaun Lucas. The Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation. Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire would like to thank both ADA Lucas and the Alaska State Troopers for their work on the case. “I am proud of the efforts of ADA Lucas and his commitment to justice and am thankful for the support from our partners in the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Bureau of Investigation. This was a team effort to ensure justice for both the victim and community.”

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at joe.dallaire@alaska.gov or (907) 451-5970.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.