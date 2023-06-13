4D Pipeline Releases the Modo2Unreal Plugin - The essential bridge between Modo and Unreal Engine is here!

Modo2Unreal Plugin by 4D Pipeline

4D Pipeline launched Modo2Unreal, an innovative plugin designed to simplify the process of dynamically importing 3D models from Modo into Unreal Engine.

SAN JOSE , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- 4D Pipeline , an Epic MegaGrants recipient, successfully launched the much anticipated open beta release of Modo2Unreal , an innovative plugin designed to simplify the process of dynamically importing 3D models from Modo into Unreal Engine. With Modo2Unreal, game developers, designers, animators and architects can now effortlessly transfer their 3D assets from Modo to Unreal Engine, creating a seamless workflow between the two software platforms.Modo2Unreal uses Epic Games’ DataSmith, a powerful data translation toolset, to bridge the gap between Modo and Unreal Engine. The plugin provides users with an array of tools for importing and optimizing 3D models, making it easy to prepare assets for use in Unreal Engine. This plugin also works with Epic’s TwinMotion."We're thrilled to announce the open beta release of Modo2Unreal, made possible in part by our Epic MegaGrants award," said 4D Pipeline’s Managing Director Tyler Worden. "We worked hard to create a solution that simplifies the process of transferring 3D assets between Modo and Unreal Engine, and we're proud to offer this much needed tool to the community. With Modo2Unreal, users can focus on creating stunning 3D experiences, without getting bogged down in technical details."We have made the plugin available to download here: https://bit.ly/modo2unreal Modo2Unreal is also currently available in open beta on the Unreal Marketplace.To learn more about the software, visit: https://bit.ly/MarketplaceModo2Unreal or contact modo2unreal@4dpipeline.com.Watch this incredible video on how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOCJpfeWK3c About 4D Pipeline4D Pipeline is an innovative service company that builds digital products people love. 4D Pipeline has been developing software for over 10 years and has completed hundreds of successful projects with over 90+ amazing customers (including Epic Games, Adidas, H&M, Adobe, AUDI, Honda, Geomagical Labs & IKEA, ShutterStock & TurboSquid, Bentley Systems, Qualcomm, AMD, and many other leading brands). Specializing in 3D, VR, AR, Apps, and all things visual and digital.Check out our showreel: https://youtu.be/pcbLwkupqJE See what our clients think of us: https://www.4dpipeline.com/testimonials Contact Information:4D PipelineSan Jose, California, USA

Modo2Unreal - The essential bridge between Modo and Unreal Engine is here!