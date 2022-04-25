4D Pipeline Receives EPIC MegaGrant to design and develop a Modo to Unreal Engine via Datasmith
Having a way to see apparel and footwear designs on avatars in real-time further empowers designers, brands, and sales teams to create more successful products.
On February 24, 2022, 4D Pipeline received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games.
— Jed Fisher, Managing Director at 4D Pipeline
Founded in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million dollar program that supports teams and creators around the globe doing outstanding work with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community. 4D Pipeline, a developer who specializes in digital, 3D, VR, AR, mobile apps, and web will use the MegaGrant to design and develop a Modo-to-Unreal Engine connection via Datasmith.
Developed by The Foundry, a leading product for 3D design and often used by apparel and footwear companies. Modo’s powerful and flexible 3D modeling, animation, texturing and rendering toolset empowers artists to explore and develop ideas without jumping through technical hoops.
Unreal Engine’s Datasmith provides a common interface for streaming and consuming data from external sources (for example, 3D DDC or CAD tools) into Unreal. It is designed to be an efficient and extensible method of bringing over most elements of a scene, including materials, lights, cameras and metadata.
“We’ve been working on Unreal Engine for many years and have extended it and connected it in many ways for our customers and the community. We are incredibly excited to continue the innovation and success and soon with a push of a button, empowering Modo users see their brilliant work downstream in an Unreal Engine experience” says Jed Fisher, Managing Partner at 4D Pipeline. “Working with exceptional companies to bridge the gap in technology is where we thrive.”
When looking at the implications of this on the future for designers, Craig Laliberte, Senior Business Development Manager, at Epic Games said “Having a way to see apparel and footwear designs from Modo on avatars in real-time in experiences built with Unreal Engine further empowers designers, brands, and sales teams to make better decisions and create more successful products, and that’s why we’re thrilled to support 4D Pipeline with an Epic MegaGrant."
About 4D Pipeline:
With over 300+ successful projects delivered and 80+ happy clients; we make awesome software products people love! We do all things Digital, 3D, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Apps, and Web. We get to deliver great products for incredible companies like Epic Games, Adidas, IKEA, Target, AUDI, Lucid Motors, BMW MINI, Ethen Allen, Herman Miller, TurboSquid, AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, VANS, Dassault Systèmes, VizRT, ToonBoom, Nemetschek, and many more leading brands and high growth startups.
