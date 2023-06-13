Submit Release
Free family fishing fun with MDC set for June 27 in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Gather the family and head to Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free fishing event from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on June 27 at MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192627.

MDC staff will demonstrate the basics of fishing, including casting, fish identification and proper fish handling. MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor Sarah Elrod said all bait and tackle will also be provided.

“Families should come away from the class equipped and confident to take the next steps in fishing on their own,” she said. “Fishing is an inexpensive activity and can be enjoyed at almost any age. MDC offers many opportunities for fishing experiences close to home.”

Each participant must register separately. Please remember to use the group registration feature. Participants younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants 16 and older who plan to fish will need a valid fishing license, which can be purchased online at https://mdc-web.s3licensing.com/.

For your guide to where, when, and how to fish in Missouri, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

Free family fishing fun with MDC set for June 27 in West Plains

