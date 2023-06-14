Cargo Spectre Offers Out-of-the-box Integration with SmartKargo ERP Software
Cargo Spectre offers out-of-the-box integration of its freight dimensioning systems with SmartKargo, one of the air-freight industry’s most powerful ERPs.
Integration with SmartKargo was something our air-freight customers really needed, and we’re proud to provide automatic, plug-and-play integration with this and many other leading ERPs and WMSs. ”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargo Spectre, a leading innovator in the global freight dimensioning industry, offers out-of-the-box integration of its freight-data systems with SmartKargo, one of the air-freight industry’s most powerful cargo management solutions.
— Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim
Using sophisticated APIs, Cargo Spectre integrates seamlessly with a wide variety of freight management softwares, including SmartKargo. Users can remotely control Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems from any terminal using the familiar SmartKargo screens and actions, making Cargo Spectre a simple and powerful addition to the toolset of existing SmartKargo clients.
SmartKargo is a comprehensive, cloud-based cargo management solution that enables all stakeholders in a cargo chain to coordinate and share information, from airlines and ground handlers to sales agents, shippers, and forwarders. By collecting real-time cargo data, SmartKargo supports end-to-end shipment visibility up and down the chain.
“Easy, effective integration with the leading freight management systems is a big part of our systems’ core value,” said Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim. “Integration with SmartKargo was something our air-freight customers really needed, and we’re proud to provide automatic, plug-and-play integration with this and many other leading ERPs and WMSs.
“It gives us a big advantage over our competitors,” Mr. Joachim added.
Competing freight data systems’ APIs currently offer no way to remotely control dimensioners using existing freight applications the way Cargo Spectre does.
Cargo Spectre maintains a competitive advantage over other dimensioners thanks to a very convenient innovation. These competitors each offer a number of machines that require a variety of software systems in order to operate. Finding the working translation for each version of every product a logistics business operates can be a major waste of time and effort for clients. Cargo Spectre’s effortless software integrations eliminate this problem.
The company’s clientele appreciate the ease of the software integration.
“Being able to rely on the accuracy of our weight and dimensions is paramount
in our industry,” said Heather Kovach, Cargo Information Systems Manager at Air General Inc., a Cargo Spectre client that uses SmartKargo. “Safety is our number one priority, and knowing that our weights and dims are certified gives us peace of mind.
“Having the data automatically fed into SmartKargo streamlines the process and increases the data capture accuracy,” she added.
For more information about Cargo Spectre’s industry-leading freight data systems, please visit CargoSpectre.com.
About Cargo Spectre
Cargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems make dimming and weighing an exact science by using A.I. machine learning to accurately process and document thousands of pieces of freight a day with no downtime for maintenance. Our API connects effortlessly and seamlessly to the most popular shipping and warehousing softwares in the world and enables our customers to operate our dimensioners and manage their data with ease.
About SmarkKargo
SmartKargo puts the airline at the core of the cargo supply chain and provides everything airlines need, “out of the box.” A rich set of features supports key functions: bookings, capacity, pricing, schedules, operations, and complete cargo revenue accounting. The solution comes with a powerful, built-in data visualization platform, and real-time track and trace. For more information, please visit smartkargo.com.
