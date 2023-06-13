Silverado Names Kristina Hulsey VP, Legal & Risk and Chief Compliance Officer
Experienced Care Professional Adds Industry Experience to a Strong Executive Team
Silverado is a company which I, and countless others, have long admired for its dedication to providing life enriching care for those living with memory impairments and other life-limiting illnesses.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is pleased to announce the hire of Kristina Hulsey as its VP, Legal & Risk and Chief Compliance Officer. Kristina comes to Silverado with nearly a decade of experience at Ensign Services, Inc., an affiliate of The Ensign Group, Inc.
— Kristina Hulsey- VP, Legal & Risk and Chief Compliance Officer
While Associate General Counsel at Ensign Services, Kristina provided counsel and guidance to The Ensign Group’s network of over 200 affiliated long-term care facilities and senior housing communities. Kristina is an expert on employment litigation, including wrongful termination claims, agency investigations, and class and representative wage-and-hour claims. Kristina also served as chief counsel to Ensign’s network of assisted living and senior living communities, handling all claims and risk management issues.
“Silverado is a company which I, and countless others, have long admired for its dedication to providing life enriching care for those living with memory impairments and other life-limiting illnesses,” states Mrs. Hulsey. “I am excited and honored to join Silverado’s first-class leadership team.”
Silverado President and CEO, Loren Shook, commented “Kristina not only brings a high level of relevant expertise, but is a great culture fit for Silverado.” He added “We are excited to have Kristina join our senior management team, where she will use her talents to support both our memory care communities and hospice & palliative care service lines.”
About Silverado:
Silverado is Great Place to Work-certified six years running. Founded in 1996, the company’s goal is to enrich the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline and other chronic or acute conditions. This foundation allows Silverado – and its associates – to leave behind previous misconceptions and operate in a way that provides clients, residents, and patients with the utmost dignity, freedom, respect, and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of memory care assisted living and palliative & hospice services. With locations in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, the company strives to deliver world-class care and unmatched service. To learn more, call (866) 522-8125.
Jeff Frum
Silverado Senior Living
+1 949-930-3049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn