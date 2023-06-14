Cantor’s Driving School Now Offers Driver’s Road Test in Tallahassee, Leon County, FL

Cantor's Driving School FL driver training car Cantor's Driving School FL logo

Cantor’s Driving School is now authorized to give the Florida driver's license road test as an authorized third party tester at its Tallahassee, FL location.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it now offers the Florida driver's license road test service at its fourth location in Tallahassee, Florida. Cantor's Driving School is authorized as a third party tester by the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to administer the road test at their locations in Deerfield Beach, FL in Broward County, Atlantis, FL in Palm Beach County, in Jupiter, FL, and now at this new location in Tallahassee, FL. The Tallahassee location will serve drivers in Leon County, Gadsden County, and Jefferson County.

The Florida driver's license road test service is available as part of a package of driving lessons, or qualified student drivers can just take the road test at Cantor's Driving School, currently at a cost of $90. Road test results are uploaded immediately to the FLHSMV, so students that take and pass the road test can go to the closest DHSMV location and get their official Florida driver's license immediately.

The road test service in Tallahasse is currently offered 3 days a week: Friday (12 PM to 5 PM), Saturday and Sunday (11 AM to 3 PM). More days and hours may be available in the future; check the website for the latest information. The test routes have been approved by FLHSMV.

Owner Frank Cantor comments: “This fourth location for driver’s road tests in Tallahassee helps make it easier and more convenient for student drivers to get tested and earn their driver’s license with Cantor’s Driving School.”

Students can save money by purchasing a package of driving lessons that includes the driver's road test. Road tests at this location start and end at the Cantor's Driving School office - 504-A Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee, Florida 32301-3807. All tests are administered in a Cantor's Driving School car, and there is no pick-up and drop-off service for road tests. For driving lessons and road tests, Cantor’s Driving School covers all of the city of Tallahassee and the surrounding areas of Leon County, Florida, along with Gadsden and Jefferson Counties. More details about the service area can be found at: https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolfl.com/cantors-service-area/.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Cantor’s Driving School is the largest family-owned, non-franchise driving school in the United States, with driving schools in Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and California. Further, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation, started in Pennsylvania in 1976. Cantor’s Driving School is a Florida state-registered driving school and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA). Cantor’s Driving School is an AAA-Approved Driving School in Florida.

Cantor's Driving School offers private, one-on-one, on-the-road driving lessons 7 days a week, day and evening hours, with door-to-door service, with money-saving packages of driving lessons. It also offers a convenient Florida state-approved driver's education online courses, including the Florida First Time Driver mandatory course, the Official Florida FLHSMV Online Learner’s Permit Test, along with 2 online traffic school courses. Cantor’s Driving School is also authorized by FLHSMV as a third party administrator for the Class E Knowledge Test (https://www.cantorsdrivingschoolfl.com/florida-class-e-knowledge-testing/).

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, online driver's courses or other services, please call 954-740-1103 or visit the Cantor's Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolFL.com.