99 year-old Music Legend Terry Gibbs to Release Highly Anticipated Album, "The Terry Gibbs Songbook”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated musician Terry Gibbs, whose remarkable career spans over eight decades, is set to delight audiences once again with the release of his highly anticipated album, The Terry Gibbs Songbook. This momentous album, which pays homage to Gibbs' exceptional talent as both a composer and a vibraphone player, features 15 original songs, all penned by the jazz icon himself.
Joining Gibbs on this extraordinary musical journey is a lineup of renowned musicians, each bringing their unique artistry to the project. Produced by Gibbs, the album showcases his masterful compositions and collaborations with musical virtuosos such as Scott Hamilton, Harry Allen, Tom Ranier, and the captivating jazz vocals of Danny Bacher. Together, they create a harmonious blend of sounds that accentuates Gibbs' musical genius.
What sets Terry Gibbs apart is not only his impressive list of collaborations but also his unwavering passion and dedication to his craft. He has served as a musical director for esteemed shows, including The Steve Allen Show, The Regis Philbin Show, and Operation: Entertainment. Additionally, Terry's talent as a composer shines through his over 300 published compositions, which have been recorded by renowned artists like Cannonball Adderley, Nat "King" Cole, and his son, Gerry Gibbs.
Throughout his illustrious career, Terry Gibbs has left an indelible mark on the world of music. His collaborations with jazz legends including Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie have solidified his place among the jazz greats. With an impressive discography of 80 albums, Gibbs' enduring legacy stands as a testament to his unwavering passion and dedication to his craft.
Not only recognized for his musical prowess, Terry Gibbs has also made significant contributions to the understanding and appreciation of music. His book, "Good Vibes: A Life in Jazz," received the prestigious 37th Annual ASCAP Deems Taylor Award in 2004. A few years later, he was rightfully inducted into the ASCAP Wall of Fame, further cementing his status as an influential figure in the industry.
"The Terry Gibbs Songbook" is more than just a celebration of Gibbs' exceptional talent; it is a testament to his enduring impact on the jazz genre. This album promises to be a captivating musical experience, showcasing the vibrancy and timeless appeal of Gibbs' compositions. Among the standout tracks is "Let's Go To Rio," a vibrant and infectious journey into the lively rhythms and melodies of Brazil, and "I Was Loved," a heartfelt and introspective ballad showcasing Gibbs' ability to evoke deep emotions through the poignant lyrics of Michael Dees. Additionally, the collaboration between Terry Gibbs and renowned songwriter Bobby Troup on "Those Eyes, Those Lips, That Nose, That Face, That Girl" pays tribute to the allure and beauty of a special someone, with a blend of tender emotions and lyrical charm, accentuated by Danny Bacher's mesmerizing jazz vocals.
The Terry Gibbs Songbook beautifully encapsulates the illustrious career and enduring legacy of Terry Gibbs, a true icon in the jazz genre. With its diverse range of compositions and the exceptional artistry of the featured musicians, this album is a must-listen for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
As the release date approaches, anticipation for this monumental album continues to grow. Terry Gibbs' influence on the music world knows no bounds, and The Terry Gibbs Songbook is a testament to his unparalleled skills as a composer.
Ginny Shea
Joining Gibbs on this extraordinary musical journey is a lineup of renowned musicians, each bringing their unique artistry to the project. Produced by Gibbs, the album showcases his masterful compositions and collaborations with musical virtuosos such as Scott Hamilton, Harry Allen, Tom Ranier, and the captivating jazz vocals of Danny Bacher. Together, they create a harmonious blend of sounds that accentuates Gibbs' musical genius.
What sets Terry Gibbs apart is not only his impressive list of collaborations but also his unwavering passion and dedication to his craft. He has served as a musical director for esteemed shows, including The Steve Allen Show, The Regis Philbin Show, and Operation: Entertainment. Additionally, Terry's talent as a composer shines through his over 300 published compositions, which have been recorded by renowned artists like Cannonball Adderley, Nat "King" Cole, and his son, Gerry Gibbs.
Throughout his illustrious career, Terry Gibbs has left an indelible mark on the world of music. His collaborations with jazz legends including Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie have solidified his place among the jazz greats. With an impressive discography of 80 albums, Gibbs' enduring legacy stands as a testament to his unwavering passion and dedication to his craft.
Not only recognized for his musical prowess, Terry Gibbs has also made significant contributions to the understanding and appreciation of music. His book, "Good Vibes: A Life in Jazz," received the prestigious 37th Annual ASCAP Deems Taylor Award in 2004. A few years later, he was rightfully inducted into the ASCAP Wall of Fame, further cementing his status as an influential figure in the industry.
"The Terry Gibbs Songbook" is more than just a celebration of Gibbs' exceptional talent; it is a testament to his enduring impact on the jazz genre. This album promises to be a captivating musical experience, showcasing the vibrancy and timeless appeal of Gibbs' compositions. Among the standout tracks is "Let's Go To Rio," a vibrant and infectious journey into the lively rhythms and melodies of Brazil, and "I Was Loved," a heartfelt and introspective ballad showcasing Gibbs' ability to evoke deep emotions through the poignant lyrics of Michael Dees. Additionally, the collaboration between Terry Gibbs and renowned songwriter Bobby Troup on "Those Eyes, Those Lips, That Nose, That Face, That Girl" pays tribute to the allure and beauty of a special someone, with a blend of tender emotions and lyrical charm, accentuated by Danny Bacher's mesmerizing jazz vocals.
The Terry Gibbs Songbook beautifully encapsulates the illustrious career and enduring legacy of Terry Gibbs, a true icon in the jazz genre. With its diverse range of compositions and the exceptional artistry of the featured musicians, this album is a must-listen for jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike.
As the release date approaches, anticipation for this monumental album continues to grow. Terry Gibbs' influence on the music world knows no bounds, and The Terry Gibbs Songbook is a testament to his unparalleled skills as a composer.
Ginny Shea
Whaling City Sound
+1 401-942-8025
ginny@mixedmediapromo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Terry Gibbs on the Tonight Show, October 12, 1956