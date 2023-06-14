Center for Internet Security Named to PCI Security Standards Council 2023-2025 Advisory Board

Center for Internet Security

CIS to advise among expanded board of 52 stakeholders

EAST GREENBUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) announced today its selection as one of 52 board members to join the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council (SSC) in its efforts to secure payment data globally.

As strategic partners, board members bring industry, geographical, and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects.

The Board of Advisors represents PCI SSC Participating Organizations worldwide to ensure global industry involvement in the development of PCI Security Standards and programs.

“The Board of Advisors provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs,” said PCI SSC Executive Director Lance J. Johnson. “We look forward to working with the Center for Internet Security in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally.”

For the first time, PCI SSC Board of Advisor members will participate by voting on new standards and major revisions to standards prior to their release.

“CIS, as a nonprofit, embraces its mission to safeguard both private and public organizations from cyber threats, and this mission supports the goals and vision of the PCI Security Standards Council, said Phil White, CIS Director of Benchmarks and CIS representative to the PCI SSC Board of Advisors. “With a wealth of experience, CIS offers invaluable independent input to the PCI organization and standards, effectively incorporating their feedback to create comprehensive, collaborative, and cost-effective security standards that benefit all users.”

CIS is committed to advancing cross-standard security value and actively collaborates with prominent security standard organizations to enhance guidance and facilitate compliance with a diverse range of requirements.

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center®(MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center®(EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About the PCI Security Standards Council:

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.