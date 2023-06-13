Puffin Drinkwear Launches “Time to Chill” Line, Expanding the Brand into the Travel and Leisure Space
EINPresswire.com/ -- Puffin Drinkwear, makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages chill and looking fabulous, launches its entire Spring 2023 line titled, “Time to Chill”, expanding the brand’s presence into the travel and leisure category.
Puffin Drinkwear’s “Time to Chill"' line is comprised of ten new designs and patterns, including robes, polos, Hawaiian shirts, and surf ponchos. The new line also includes some of Puffin Drinkwear’s pre-existing silhouettes in additional colors, and patterns. The Hoodie sports new “Island Time'' patterns, The Puffy and The Puffy Vest now come in Seafoam and Crater Blue, and The Tee is available in Vice and Vista- two new designs for tee shirt season.
“We view ourselves as an outdoor industry brand, but we want to start expanding out,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen. “With the launch of Time to Chill, Puffin Drinkwear is emphasizing it's mission to have Fun Together, with a kick-back, vacation twist!”
The newest designs in the "Time to Chill" line include The Polo, The Aloha, The Spa, The Resort, and The Shaka in multiple color ways and prints. Puffin Drinkwear’s new silhouettes start selling at $19.95 at puffindrinkwear.com.
“There are so many places we can go with our identity here. We don’t want anyone to feel left out. We are trying to find those adjacent markets and examine where we can bring product to” says Tyrone Hazen. “In the case of travel and leisure, this opens Puffin up to golf course communities, hotels, and spas.”
Puffin's new can-coolers are combined with the brand's can-cooling functionality and technology. "Time to Chill" designs will continue to sport a non-slip rubberized base to ensure every Puffin stays upright no matter how many bevvies it has. Puffin’s insulation technology and premium thermal liner will continue to provide colder sips ‘til the very last drop. "Time to Chill" is also included in the beverage apparel line's lifetime warranty.
You can find Puffin Drinkwear on shelves at over 4,000 stores throughout the United States and Canada, including R.E.I., Bass Pro Shop, L.L. Bean, Williams Sonoma, and Public Lands. Puffin Drinkwear is also available online at puffindrinkwear.com, on skimlinks, and on Amazon. For more information, please visit puffindrinkwear.com or follow along on Instagram @puffndrinkwear.
