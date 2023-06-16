American IRA Discusses The Power of Self-Directed Traditional IRAs
What is the power of Self-Directed Traditional IRA investing? According to a recent post at American IRA, there’s not one—but many.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self-Directed Traditional IRA is one of the great hidden secrets of retirement investing, according to a new post from American IRA. The Self-Directed IRA administration firm, based in Asheville, NC, recently took to its blog to explain to investors what the Traditional IRA is, and what benefits investors can realize by using one of the oldest retirement account types around.
In the piece, American IRA began by explaining how Traditional IRAs can help investors maximize a retirement savings budget. It pointed out that annual contribution limits are up to $6,500 (or $7,500 for catch-up contributions later in life). And since these contributions are tax-deductible, it means that investors looking for an extra penny to set aside for retirement are in luck. The taxes on this money will be owed later in life, when the investor takes distributions from the Self-Directed Traditional IRA, when it will count towards income. However, in the meantime, the investments within the account can grow tax-deferred.
Additionally, there is another key benefit for Self-Directed Traditional IRAs: diversification. For many, a Traditional IRA means simply choosing from the assets and asset classes a brokerage lays out for its investors. This typically means a combination of stocks, bonds, or stock/bond funds. But when working directly with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, an investor can potentially issue buy/sell orders for all sorts of diversified assets. This includes real estate, precious metals, private notes, and private stock that isn’t yet on the public stock market. In this way, investors can build a more diversified portfolio while still realizing the same benefits that come from retirement investing.
As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA does not offer specific investment advice to its clients. Instead, it carries out buy/sell orders on its IRAs behalf. It also offers administration services on the account, but not tax services or financial advice. It’s up to the investor to make the decisions, which provides power and flexibility—which is part of what makes Self-Directed Traditional IRA investing so powerful.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
About:
"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $700 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability, or reputability of any investment, individual, or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, North Carolina"
