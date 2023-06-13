GAGA 4L from pop / dance sensation MCCOYxEileen
Track Title: GAGA 4L Genre: Pop / Dance Launch Date: 9th June 2023 ISRC Code: QMEU32306387COLOGNE, GERMANY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready for broadcast... GAGA 4L from pop / dance sensation MCCOYxEileen
GAGA 4L, the new release by pop / dance sensation MCCOYxEileen, is inspired by the Pop-BEATZ of the Pet Shop Boys, A-Ha, Ace of Base, AVICII, The Weekend, Robin Schulz and David Guetta.
Short-Biography: Pop-Project "MCCOYxEileen" (2023)
Style: Mainstream-POP-DANCE, Radio-Compatible
Contact: +49 176 - 70019190 or: mccoyxeileen@gmail.com
Singer-Girl: Eileen, Miami (some Credits: AVICII (R.i.P.), Spinnin`Rec., UltraRec., Warner Brothers Rec., Netflix)
Producer: Austin Leeds, Miami (some Credits: AVICII, Spinnin`Rec., Ultra Rec., Paul van Dyk)
Release No.1: June 9th, “GAGA 4L”, BPM119
Release No.2: July 21th, „Till The End Of Time“, BPM122
Release No. 3: August 18th, “GOD Is The DJ, BPM118 inspired by the Pop-BEATZ of Pet Shop Boys, a-ha, Ace of Base, AVICII, The Weeknd, Robin Schulz, David Guetta
Codes: ISRC: QM-EU3-23-06387 (or use another spelling QMEU32306387)
Copyright owner and head of copyright association >> German-GEMAAuthor: Christoph Zielke aka Chris MC COY, German-GEMA-No.: Member 857344
Contact MCCOYxEileen via Christoph Zielke at mccoyxeileen@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
https://www.youtube.com/@MCCOYxEileen
https://open.spotify.com/user/31mf7ed2yguer5tginywkcwu4yom?si=yxVp1W1kR8SI3VUI5vu3Uw&nd=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=db-gBXjLsEE
