ITsavvy Named APC by Schneider Electric 2022 Territory Partner of the Year

ITsavvy is proud to announce they have been selected as an APC by Schneider Electric 2022 Territory Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., June 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy is dedicated to ensuring clients have the infrastructure in place to power the digital world. The company is proud to announce they have been selected as an APC by Schneider Electric 2022 Territory Partner of the Year; which recognizes ITsavvy’s efforts to deliver simplified, powerful and integrated components and solutions for clients to help them achieve Certainty in a Connected World.

Now in its eighth year, the Territory Partner of the Year award recognizes companies that are evolving their approaches to technology to ensure the infrastructure and networks needed to support client needs remain secure and safe. ITsavvy is among 18 companies that are being recognized for outstanding performance and growth in their work with APC by Schneider Electric.

ITsavvy is a world-class technology solutions provider known for delivering innovative and comprehensive IT solutions. They have extensive expertise working with APC by Schneider Electric, specifically in integrating APC's advanced power and cooling solutions into IT infrastructure projects. With their deep understanding of APC's products, ITsavvy offers reliable and efficient power management solutions, optimizing energy efficiency and enhancing system reliability. Their client-centric approach ensures uninterrupted operations and tailored solutions for their clients.

This year’s winners went above and beyond by demonstrating significant dedication to innovation and growth. Shannon Sbar, Vice President, Channels-North America, APC by Schneider Electric remarked, “We are proud to work with partners across the U.S. who are committed to not only meeting customer expectations but exceeding them. Congratulations to the 2022 APC by Schneider Electric Territory Partner of the Year award recipients.”

ITsavvy is very proud of its partnership with APC by Schneider Electric and the work they have been able to accomplish together over the past nine years.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago; Milwaukee, Madison, Wis.; Hauppauge N.Y.; and Brentwood, Tenn. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact info@itsavvy.com.

###

Copyright © 2004 - 2023 ITsavvy. All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademark of ITsavvy LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated