RealtyHive announces partnership of Global Property Pros and FIABCI-USA; Medal of Honor Presented to Hugh Gilliam
New partnership brings global expansion & networking opportunities to 200+ FIABCI-USA real estate industry professionals.
It will revolutionize the industry's operations and expand opportunities for real estate professionals and their clients.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RealtyHive, a global real estate marketing platform has announced a partnership between its global real estate networking platform, Global Property Pros, and FIABCI-USA, the world's leading international real estate organization. At the installation of Carla Kidd as the new President of FIABCI-USA, she announced the partnership, which includes membership/access to Global Property Pros for all FIABCI-USA Chapter members.
— Hugh Gilliam
“Having a global marketing platform for our organization just adds another level of value for our members,” stated Carla Kidd. “One of the things agents always have needed was a way to showcase their listings to other professionals around the world. Now, the world has become smaller due to GPP and all it offers to build referral relationships and sales.”
Through the partnership with Global Property Pros, all FIABCI-USA Chapter members will gain access to the platform where they can easily market their properties to buyers in over 200 countries, through RealtyHive. Members will also be able to connect with other like-minded real estate professionals around the world and gain new clients through these networking opportunities.
In addition to the partnership, Global Property Pros President, Hugh Gilliam, was presented FIABCI-USA’s Medal of Honor at the 73rd FIABCI World Congress event held in Miami, Florida on June 7, which was initially awarded to Mr. Gilliam in 2021 by the now-past World President of FIABCI, Florentino Dualia (Quezon City, Philippines). Due to the cancellation of in-person meetings that year, Hugh was not able to receive the Medal of Honor in person.
“Amidst the challenges of a global pandemic, Hugh Gilliam exemplified outstanding leadership as he navigated our national organization through uncharted waters,” stated Florentino Dualia. “Mr. Gilliam seamlessly adapted to the sudden shift to virtual meetings and kept the team motivated, engaged, and connected. His unwavering dedication and resilience helped the FIABCI-USA Chapter achieve great success despite the circumstances. Mr. Gilliam proved that true leaders emerge and thrive in times of crisis.”
ABOUT FIABCI-USA
Founded in 1951 in Paris, France, FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, is the world’s leading international real estate organization devoted to all real estate specialties and activities. With chapters in over 70 countries that are spread over five continents, FIABCI provides direct access to international real estate contacts and international business opportunities. Since 1954, FIABCI holds special consultant status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. FIABCI takes great pride in our efforts to help the United Nations address serious housing and environmental issues worldwide.
ABOUT REALTYHIVE - GLOBAL PROPERTY PROS
RealtyHive is a global real estate marketing platform connecting property sellers and agents to buyers from over 200 countries, with over 2 million site visitors each year. In today's ever-changing real estate market, real estate agents and industry professionals are seeking new and innovative ways to create value for their clients and grow their network. RealtyHive's Global Property Pros was built by agents for agents, providing the ability for them to showcase their listings globally, collaborate with like-minded professionals on a common platform, share listings with buyers, track the global activity of their listings, stay abreast of popular countries to invest in, and be informed of global shifts in the real estate market.
