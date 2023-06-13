Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) Appoints Daniele G. Lattanzi as Chief Executive Officer
Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS), the leading holistic practice builder in the US, is pleased to announce the return of Daniele G. Lattanzi as CEO.
The UNS goal is to create well-trained and successful holistic health care practitioners who are improving the quality of health of their patients through holistic and nutritional methods,”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS), the leading holistic practice builder in the US, is pleased to announce that they are bringing Daniele G. Lattanzi back as Chief Executive Officer.
— Daniele G. Lattanzi
Lattanzi's reintroduction to UNS comes after he spent three highly successful years developing and promoting a groundbreaking product designed to assist individuals with lactose intolerance and gut health issues. Through his knowledge of branding and marketing strategies, this product has gained significant recognition and has been featured in publications such as Business Insider, Yahoo! Finance, Market Watch, and more.
“We are thrilled to welcome Daniele Lattanzi back to Ulan Nutritional Systems as our Chief Executive Officer," said Bill Johonnesson, Board Chairman of UNS. "His remarkable accomplishments and expertise in branding, marketing, and financial management make him an ideal candidate to lead our company into its next phase of growth and innovation."
During his previous tenure at UNS, Lattanzi demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to driving the company's success. His ability to create and implement comprehensive marketing strategies, coupled with his in-depth understanding of financial management, played a pivotal role in UNS's expansion and market positioning.
"I look forward to leveraging my expertise to accomplish the UNS goal of creating well-trained and successful holistic health care practitioners who are improving the quality of health of their patients through holistic and nutritional methods,” said Lattanzi.
Lattanzi's return to UNS marks an exciting chapter for the company, as it aims to enhance its market presence, reinforce its brand identity, and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the nutritional sector. His diverse skill set, coupled with his deep understanding of the holistic health industry, will enable UNS to pursue its ideal of changing the current health care paradigm of disease maintenance to natural health restoration via more natural means.
About Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS):
Ulan Nutritional Systems is the only training center that teaches the original Nutrition Response Testing® method developed by Dr Freddie Ulan. They also offer comprehensive practice management training and support to healthcare professionals. With a focus on holistic health, UNS aims to create successful and viable holistic practices with the knowledge and tools necessary to provide optimal patient care and achieve long-lasting results.
Sally Falkow
Ulan Nutritional Systems
sally.f@unsinc.info
+1 (727) 442-7101
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube