Showcasing Growth and Outcomes in Our Annual Quality Report

TUALATIN, ORE. , UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab has released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action throughout 2022.

The 2023 edition of the annual quality report is a summary of 2022 data, including number of employees, states, locations, patient visits, lives enhanced, awards, a message from President JoLynn Munro, quality and growth updates, and employee stories of milestones and accomplishments.

Infinity Rehab enhanced 43.3K lives during 2022 with a team of 1.3K employees across 243 locations in 18 states. Of those locations, 17 were new contracts.

The report is packed with company highlights, including the return of Infinity Rehab’s staffing division, Therapy Solutions, the launch of our therapy management program, and ranking at or above the national average in the third-party Pinnacle Quality Insight customer satisfaction survey.

In addition to compelling data, the report also shares touching employee stories. Read and hear a heartfelt account from DPT Brandy Hoffert, sharing her experience as both a patient in skilled nursing and as a therapist with us for over 20 years. We also recognize two new level 3 Clinical Champions and our Leadership Academy class of 2022, among other highlights.

About Infinity Rehab

Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.

