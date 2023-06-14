Dental Implants and All-on-4®: Oral Surgeons in Phoenix Explain the Benefits of Tooth Replacement
Drs. Michael Golding and J. Gregory Sabol of Oral & Facial Surgeons of Arizona discuss the benefits of dental implants for oral health, function, & aesthetics.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Prosthodontists estimates that about 120 million people in the United States are missing at least one tooth, and approximately 36 million in America are missing all of their teeth. While some individuals with missing teeth may believe that replacement is unnecessary, others experience significant changes in the appearance of their smile and their ability to chew and speak properly. Arizona oral surgeons Michael Golding, DDS and J. Gregory Sabol, DDS, MD say effective tooth replacement is necessary in cases where an individual has lost several teeth and in cases where only a single tooth may have been lost. This is due to the fact that even just a single missing tooth can have serious oral health ramifications, potentially leading to jawbone loss, the risk of losing surrounding teeth, and many other concerns. Fortunately, the leaders of Oral & Facial Surgeons of Arizona note that the fields of oral surgery and restorative dentistry have seen extraordinary advances over the last few decades, and now there are numerous ways to replace missing teeth with results that not only look natural, but also feel and function like natural teeth.
Dental Implants
The doctors explain that dental implants are some of the most revolutionary solutions for missing teeth in that they completely eliminate many of the aesthetic and functional drawbacks associated with traditional dentures. Dental implants are titanium posts that are anchored directly to the jawbone in the area where teeth are missing. After an implant is surgically inserted into the gum tissue and anchored to the bone, the post should fuse to the bone itself, essentially becoming an artificial tooth root. This process makes the implant a part of the mouth, where it will eventually be affixed with a custom dental crown designed to look, function, and feel virtually indistinguishable from a natural tooth. Drs. Golding and Sabol say dental implants require no pastes or putties to keep them secure, no food restrictions, and no additional maintenance other than standard brushing and flossing routines. They can ultimately improve chewing, speaking, and smile aesthetics while reducing the risk of further jawbone deterioration, leading to a range of health and functional benefits for patients.
Dental implants can be an effective option for single-tooth replacement or as a solution for patients who are missing several teeth. With state-of-the-art techniques and even further advances that have become available over the years, Drs. Golding and Sabol say more patients are candidates for dental implant procedures now than ever before.
All-on-4®
For individuals who need teeth replacement for all teeth on the upper and/or lower dental arches, the doctors say a combination of dental implants and a custom denture prosthesis may be the ideal solution. The All-on-4® implant-supported hybrid “denture” involves the placement of four dental implants that serve to secure the prosthesis, eliminating the need for the pastes or putties often required for conventional dentures. The four dental implants are strategically placed in areas where jaw density is sufficient to accommodate them, enabling a stable base for the denture prosthesis. Ultimately, the All-on-4® technique makes it possible for many patients to achieve tooth restoration that can feel, function, and appear like natural teeth without the need for replacing each tooth with a dental implant. Additionally, the doctors say the results can last a lifetime for many patients and have significantly positive effects on an individual’s livelihood.
Overall, Drs. Golding and Sabol say that replacing teeth that are missing can not only be an ideal way to maintain good oral health, but also an excellent method of enhancing smile aesthetics and improving a patient’s daily life.
About Dr. Michael W. Golding
Certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and a Fellow in the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Michael Golding has been recognized as a “Top Doc” in Phoenix Magazine for over 10 years. He is a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Dental Association, and many other prestigious organizations.
About Dr. J. Gregory Sabol
Dr. J. Gregory Sabol is certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery as well as the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. Phoenix Magazine recognized Dr. Sabol as a “Top Dentist” for over 12 consecutive years. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Dental Association, and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Dr. Golding and Dr. Sabol are available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Oral & Facial Surgeons of Arizona, visit oralsurgeryarizona.com and facebook.com/OralSurgeryArizona.
For the original source of this release, click here: https://www.oralsurgeryarizona.com/dental-implants-and-all-on-4-oral-surgeons-in-phoenix-explain-the-benefits-of-tooth-replacement/
###
Oral & Facial Surgeons of Arizona
Phoenix/Arcadia Location
5050 N. 40th Street
Suite #180
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 957-0332
Tempe Location
1215 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Suite #113
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 820-7400
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here