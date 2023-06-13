Submit Release
MTI Expands Provider Network to Include an AI-Powered Telerehabilitation Platform

MTI America is expanding their network to include a provider with an AI-powered telerehabilitation platform to their suite of physical medicine solutions.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America is pleased to announce the expansion of their network to include a provider with an AI-powered telerehabilitation platform to their suite of physical medicine solutions. It’s a new paradigm of physical rehabilitation that helps patients achieve optimal results from their home or work location. This cloud-based solution is an interactive patient application that delivers video sessions while using sensorless technology to detect movement and provide real-time feedback. Their sensorless technology can analyze movement and provide immediate feedback and guidance using nothing but a mobile device camera.

This network expansion follows MTI’s recent announcements which include trademarking MTi360®, their state-of-the-art platform which manages ancillary services for injured workers, and successful completion of the SOC 2, Type II certification. ​

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 31 years ago as the original pioneer of Transportation & Translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Catastrophic, Post-Acute Care, Home Health, DME, Dental and Hearing solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform. Visit www.mtiamerica.com for more information.

