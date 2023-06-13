EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA NAMES LEE ANN KANALY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Lee Ann Kanaly, Easterseals North Georgia CFO

Seasoned Financial Leader to Guide Easterseals North Georgia as Program Expansion Continues

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities and families, appoints Lee Ann Kanaly as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) where she will be responsible for executing the organization's overall financial strategy and maintaining financial compliance.

Lee Ann joined ESNG in August 2018 as controller and has served as interim CFO since July 2022. As a career accountant with over 20 years of experience in accounting, forecasting, and financial analysis, Lee Ann is known for driving economic growth and delivering strong financial performance through hands-on planning, process improvement, searching for new solutions, and execution. Before joining ESNG, her work experience included tax preparation in public and private accounting and six years as a nonprofit controller in K-12 education.

“Lee Ann has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and financial competence during her time with Easterseals North Georgia, stated Donna Davidson, CEO of Easterseals North Georgia. She has led the charge on process improvements and technology advancements while successfully managing our financial operations. I, along with our Board of Directors, am excited to have Lee Ann in this critical role for our organization.”

“Two of my greatest passions are my love for accounting and my dedication to serving children,” stated Lee Ann Kanaly. I am delighted that my career with Easterseals North Georgia has allowed me to combine these passions.”

Lee Ann is a Memphis native with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Memphis. She is a third generation U of M Graduate and a proud Tigers Fan.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services, including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs, including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.