Cameyo Introduces “Cloud Worker” Edition to Simplify BYOD and Change Management

IT Can Now Issue New Devices or Enable BYOD Without Ever Touching the Device, While Users Get Instant Access to All Their Apps

CARY, NC, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameyo, the Virtual App Delivery (VAD) provider that gives your people seamless access to their apps from any device, today launched Cameyo for Cloud Workers to help IT simplify their bring your own device (BYOD) and change management processes.

As organizations approach their next device refresh cycles, many are realizing that they can dramatically reduce cost and increase security by moving to cloud-first devices like ChromeOS or IGEL and/or by moving to a BYOD model.

Regardless of the approach, these organizations need a secure way to deliver all the apps their people need to be productive from anywhere, regardless of device - and all without requiring IT to physically provision those devices in advance.

“The virtual desktop model of the past adds significant complexity and cost, which often impedes the adoption of cloud-first devices or BYOD programs,” said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder and CEO at Cameyo. “What organizations need is to provide simple and seamless access to all of their apps - Windows, Linux, SaaS, and internal web apps - on any device. But they also need a modern pricing model that enables them to pay based on the number of individuals using apps at any given time.”

Cameyo for Cloud Workers addresses the needs of modern organizations by allowing them to issue cost-effective cloud-first devices or allow end-users to utilize their own devices, all without sacrificing security or their peoples’ access to critical applications. With Cameyo for Cloud Workers:

1) Whether the user is on a cloud-first device or their own personal device, Cameyo enables them to simply sign-in with credentials provided to them by IT, leveraging their SSO of choice.

2) When the user signs in, all their apps appear immediately as Cameyo Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) with no need for IT to touch the device.

3) Cameyo provides the user with ultra-secure access to all the apps they need to be productive in a way that protects sensitive data and locks the user into the session, regardless of device.

4) And with Cameyo for Cloud Workers, organizations can take advantage of a concurrent pricing model that enables them to pay only for what’s being used.

True Zero-Touch Enrollment with ChromeOS and Cameyo

For organizations considering ChromeOS as their cloud-first operating system of choice, the integration of Cameyo and ChromeOS makes the deployment and management of these devices easier than ever. With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship ChromeOS devices that will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. This eliminates the need for manual device enrollment and enables the user to simply receive the device, connect to the internet and log in. And with Cameyo, the user receives instant access to all the apps that IT has provisioned for them as soon as they sign in, with nothing installed locally on the device.

“The combination of ChromeOS and Cameyo gives us the ability to eliminate the provisioning of user laptops and drastically improve the security of our end user devices,” said Scott Lawson, Director, IT Security and Architecture at QAD. “Because of how integrated Cameyo is with ChromeOS and the Google Admin console, we’re able to publish apps in minutes and push those to the appropriate users so that when they log in, the apps are there waiting for them. It’s seamless and secure.”

The Increasing Demand for Flexibility

While many organizations are making the move to cloud-first devices or looking to support BYOD policies, two types of organizations that are leading the charge to empower more flexible work are call centers and any organization with a large number of contract workers.

- Call Centers - In call centers, Cameyo for Cloud Workers enables IT to significantly reduce costs by migrating to cloud-first devices while providing call center employees with more seamless access to all their apps without having to switch back and forth from a virtual desktop. This helps to improve both the experience of call center workers and the quality of service they can provide to customers.

- Contractors - For organizations with large numbers of contractors, Cameyo for Cloud Workers enables IT to either ship a new contractor a more cost-effective cloud-first device OR enable the contractor to utilize their own device. In either case, IT can publish apps directly to the contractor’s device via Cameyo’s VAD platform without ever touching the device, and when the user first signs in via the organization’s SSO of choice, they have immediate access to all the apps they need. This also helps eliminate security concerns when a contractor’s tenure ends, as no apps are installed locally on the device and access to apps can be turned off immediately.

“Secure, cloud-first operating systems and Virtual App Delivery (VAD) have become key enablers of an enterprise's digital operations and talent strategies. Combining Cameyo's VAD solution with ChromeOS devices enables enterprises to continue to pursue strategic imperatives while increasing security, lowering costs, improving the user experience for greater productivity, and extending the life span of devices. This results in a win-win scenario for both end users and IT. End users get seamless and productive work experiences from anywhere, and IT gets a more secure, flexible, and cost-effective solution that requires fewer IT resources to deploy and manage.” - Shannon Kalvar, Research Director, Virtual Client Computing at IDC (Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Cloud-First Operating Systems with Virtual App Delivery, IDC, May 2023).

Pricing & Availability

Cameyo for Cloud Workers is available to all organizations globally today. The concurrent pricing model offered by Cameyo for Cloud Workers is available only in a self-hosted model. Cameyo’s fully-hosted service is offered in both Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, but Cameyo (including Cameyo for Cloud Workers) can be self-hosted in any cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environment.