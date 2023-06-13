Local Auto Dealer Announces New Recycling Initiative

Premier Kia shares it's recycling strategies with all visitors with signs and table tents. Premier Kia recycles latex gloves and several small auto parts Purchase items you know can be recycled and provide special recycling boxes for each product.

Premier Kia commits to recycling more items at its business, reduces waste, and focuses on sustainability for a better cleaner environment.

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Kia, a leading Kia dealership in Branford Connecticut, today announced a new recycling initiative designed to reduce the dealership’s environmental impact. The initiative, which was developed in partnership with a recycling company, will allow Premier Kia to recycle a wider variety of materials, including electronics, latex gloves, and coffee bar items.

“Reducing vehicle emissions and global warming are topics generating worldwide discussion,” said Robert Alvine, President of Premier Kia. “We know that there are so many other things local dealers can be doing to help reduce the carbon footprint of auto industry operations. Premier Kia’s team wanted to show its commitment to a cleaner and better environment by designing and implementing local industry leading recycling and waste collection efforts. So, we built a strategy to maximize recycling while doing our best to reduce overall waste in our daily business operations.”

As part of the new initiative, Premier Kia will collect a variety of materials that are typically not accepted by traditional recycling programs. These materials include:

• Small Automotive electronic components and wire.

• Parts, oil and latex gloves used in our Kia Service Department.

• Coffee cup covers, stirrers, coffee/cookie bags and k-cups.

Premier Kia worked with an outside vendor on strategies to collect these materials and ensure that they are disposed of properly. The dealership also provides customers with information about its recycling and waste reduction program.

The new recycling initiative is part of Premier Kia’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. The dealership has several other sustainability initiatives in place, including:

• Using Electric Vehicles in our loaner fleet and offering EV charging stations.

• Using Waste-oil Burners to heat our facility.

• Purchasing Carbon Offset Credits against our Power Usage.

• Sending our parts packaging back to Kia to be reused.

Premier Kia is committed to reducing its environmental impact and making a positive difference in the community. Adding these new recycling initiatives beyond the normal efforts is a significant step forward towards our goal.