Tatvic Analytics Partners with VWO to Deliver Advanced A/B Testing and Personalization
Tatvic Analytics partners with VWO to deliver advanced A/B testing and personalization, enabling businesses to optimize website and app experiences.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatvic Analytics, a leading provider of enterprise-grade marketing analytics and CRO solutions, today announced a partnership with VWO, a global leader in A/B testing and personalization. The partnership will combine Tatvic’s powerful analytics platform with VWO’s cutting-edge A/B testing and personalization capabilities to help businesses of all sizes improve their website and app experiences.
With Tatvic Analytics and VWO, businesses can:
Run A/B tests and multivariate experiments to optimize their website and app experiences
Personalize content and offers to individual users based on their behaviour and preferences
Track the impact of A/B tests and personalization on key metrics, such as conversion rates and revenue
“We are excited to partner with VWO to offer our customers the most advanced A/B testing and personalization capabilities available,” said Ravi Pathak, CEO of Tatvic Analytics. “This partnership will help businesses of all sizes improve their website and app experiences, drive more conversions, and increase revenue.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Tatvic Analytics to bring our A/B testing and personalization capabilities to their customers,” said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of Wingify. “Together, we can help businesses of all sizes create more engaging and personalized experiences for their customers, which will lead to better business outcomes.”
About Tatvic Analytics
Tatvic Analytics, a full-stack Google Premier Partner, offers end-to-end Data & Marketing Analytics Consulting Services & Solutions. Our expertise lies in building proprietary frameworks and tools that empower businesses, enabling them to achieve digital maturity and navigate the data continuum. We are trusted consultants for industry-leading brands and enterprises, helping them with their analytics and data science needs. Join us to unlock the full potential of Martech and drive impactful results. Visit us at https://www.tatvic.com/
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit us at https://vwo.com/
