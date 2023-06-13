AddUp Offers Digital Continuity to the Aerospace and AM Community with Dassault Systèmes
The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers a dedicated set of applications for AM. This platform can ensure digital continuity across the entire lifecycle of AM parts.
Thanks to the FormUp 350 virtual twin, Dassault Aviation is able to ensure digital continuity from design to manufacturing of the part in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.”CéBAZAT, FRANCE, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interoperability is a strong expectation for industrials who plan on taking Additive Manufacturing (AM) to a daily large-scale level. It connects not only a single machine to a global industrial environment, but also offers digital continuity and simplification for upstream production processes. In other words, it’s the key to efficiency, of which the Aeroprint project will be the first beneficiary.
Synergy Generation
AddUp is pleased to announce theyhave joined the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform ecosystem. AddUp is a global metal additive manufacturing OEM offering a series of industrial 3D metal printers utlizing both Powder Bed Fusion and Directed Energy Deposition technologies.
With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Dassault Systèmes offers a dedicated set of applications for AM—from new material characterization, adapted design and build job preparation and simulation to shopfloor scheduling and execution monitoring. By working on a single platform, users can ensure digital continuity across the entire lifecycle of parts to produce.
The Virtual Twin of the FormUp 350, created by AddUp, using AddUp NTwin, a solution dedicated to FormUp interoperability, enables 3DEXPERIENCE platform users to seamlessly produce a job file, retrieve additional build information and run simulations. This Virtual Twin is available to 3DEXPERIENCE platform users in the AddUp community hosted by Dassault Systèmes.
“Dassault Systèmes and AddUp have developed a virtual twin of the FormUp 350 machine in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform which enables the production file to be created interactively. Thanks to this virtual twin, Dassault Aviation is able to ensure digital continuity from design to manufacturing of the part in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform“ Dassault Aviation.
Leaving the standard asynchronous workflow and its CAD to STL conversion, this synergy provides better traceability and flexibility over time. Users can access powerful 3DEXPERIENCE platform features and applications, while creating strategies and generating trajectories in the blink of an eye using the AddUp Trajectory Generator. For perfect process mastery, trajectories are displayed directly in the DELMIA application, before being sent to SIMULIA applications for process simulation.
Serving Industry
At the heart of this collaboration is Aeroprint, an ambitious R&D project driven by Dassault Aviation and located in the French region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. One of the expected deliverables is the establishment of a certified AM pilot line for aeronautics, an industry particularly sensitive to the benefits of this technology. Dedicated to accelerating the adoption of AM by the aeronautics industry, an industrial platform at the Argonay site is being set up. With such ambitions, only perfectly integrated digital solutions can be considered. And this is where AddUp and Dassault Systèmes’ work takes on its full meaning.
The solution is available right now and users can download it from the AddUp community, where they can also find information and use cases as well as ask AddUp and Dassault Systèmes members questions.
About AddUp:
AddUp, a joint venture created by Michelin and Fives, is a global metal additive manufacturing OEM offering multi-technology production systems, including the FormUp® range of robust and open-architecture Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines, as well as the BeAM Modulo and Magic lines of industrial Directed Energy Deposition (DED) machines. The combination of these processes allows AddUp customers the flexibility to choose the technology best suited for their specific application while also offering a unique ability to meet technical challenges, such as manufacturing parts combining these complementary technologies.
AddUp’s FormUp 350 PBF range is modular and scalable to provide the highest productivity while ensuring user safety. The DED machines are designed for industrial production and equipped with in-house designed and developed nozzles to provide maximum precision and very high productivity. To provide customers with a true Industry 4.0 solution, AddUp also provides a complete monitoring solution providing quality assurances after each and every build.
AddUp is headquartered in Cébazat, France, with its North American subsidiary based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to the machine design and manufacturing, the AddUp group also offers part production, POC production, metal AM consulting services, AM training, and design for AM, making AddUp your one-stop for metal AM. To learn more visit: www.addupsolutions.com
