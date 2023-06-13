Derek Gillis Appointed to Multiple Bar Association Leadership Positions

Derek Gillis

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Derek Gillis, an appellate and complex litigation attorney at Barton Gilman, has been appointed to bar association leadership positions with the Rhode Island Bar Association and the Massachusetts Defense Lawyers Association.

Derek will serve as Co-Chair of the Supreme Court Bench/Bar Committee of the Rhode Island Bar Association for the 2023-24 term. In this role, Derek will work to fulfill the committee’s duties, which include collaborating with the court in improving practices, procedures, rules and any other matters of benefit to bench, bar and public. Derek previously served as a committee member for eight years.

Derek has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Defense Lawyers Association (MassDLA), an organization he has been involved with for five years. MassDLA is a voluntary association of trial lawyers who defend corporations, individuals and insurance companies in civil lawsuits. As a member of the Board of Directors, Derek will work to fulfill the organization’s mission to improve the administration of justice, legal education, and professional standards and to promote collegiality and civility among all members of the bar. Derek will serve a three-year term.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, education law, employment, family law, immigration, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.