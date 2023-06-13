Luminary and UNC enter into a License Agreement for an Optimized Dual Targeting CAR designed for solid tumors
Luminary Tx and UNC enter into a formal License Agreement for clinical development of an Optimized CSPG4 Dual Targeting CAR designed to treat solid tumors!MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Therapeutics and University of North Carolina enter into a formal License Agreement for clinical development of novel CSPG4 target and Optimized Dual Targeting CAR design to treat solid tumors
Luminary Therapeutics (Luminary Tx) and University of North Carolina (UNC) have entered into a formal licensing agreement that includes the exclusive rights to develop a novel CAR-T target – ‘CSPG4” (chimeric antigen receptor) and an optimized method of signaling dual targeting CAR’s in the pursuit of unleashing CAR-T therapies as a viable treatment option for solid tumors.
The optimized signaling method was discovered by Gian Pietro Doti, MD, a professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine Microbiology and Immunology.
Luminary has begun to conduct IND-enabling studies to support an IND submission for a basket study of solid tumors such as (recurrent ovarian, recurrent colorectal, and squamous cell head and neck cancers.)
“Our rationale for choosing to collaborate with Luminary Tx is due to their proven expertise in advancing CAR-T therapy productions into the clinic.” said Jackie Quay, UNC’s director of licensing and Innovation Support. “We believe that Luminary’s experience and flexibility can move this asset into the clinic faster than other therapeutic companies.”
Luminary has an aggressive clinical development plan to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in the solid tumors mentioned above. Jeff Liter, Luminary Tx’s CEO, noted that, “The clearance of a variety of solid tumors as publicized in Nature Cancer (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43018-021-00244-2) with this optimized co-stimulation method is above and beyond anything I have studied in my 12 years of working in the Cell and Gene Therapy space. We will undertake the necessary rigor to move this into the clinic as quickly as possible.”
###
About University of North Carolina
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation's first public university, is a global higher education leader known for innovative teaching, research and public service. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education.
About Luminary Therapeutics, Inc.
Luminary is a clinical stage CAR-T therapy company with a novel allogeneic manufacturing platform where our CAR and or TCR development utilizes gamma delta cells. What makes our allogeneic therapeutics unique are that our final drug product includes the combinatory power of both the Vẟ1 and Vẟ2 gamma delta cells giving our therapies the power of both innate and adaptive cancer clearing power. We have multiple solid tumor targets under development with a proprietary signaling method to ensure T-Cell persistence. Additionally, our Ligand BAFF CAR for hematologic cancers is designed with 3 antigen receptors specifically designed to overcome antigen escape.
For more information visit www.luminarytx.com
Media and Investor Relations
Contact: Jeff Liter
Telephone: 1.612.309.7653
Email: j.liter@luminarytx.com
Jeff S Liter
Luminary Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 612-309-7653
email us here