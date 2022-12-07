Dr. Joseph Eid to join Luminary Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer
Luminary announces a new Chief Medical OfficerMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary is announcing the appointment of Dr. Joseph Eid as the organization's new fractional Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Eid succeeds Dr. Arek Duddek who has taken on new responsibilities at the Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Joseph Eid, Chief Medical Officer, Luminary Therapeutics is a Pharmaceutical executive with over 25 years proven expertise in people and portfolio management, planning, designing, and executing Phase I to IV clinical trials, and building and managing Clinical Development and Medical Affairs teams and strategies. He is a :Physician, board certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine. Clinical and research expertise in solid tumors, benign and malignant hematology, including sickle cell disease, hemophilia and bleeding disorders, bone marrow transplantation and CAR-T cell therapy.
Dr. Eid’s previous positions include
LUZSANA BIOTECHNOLOGY
Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
SVP and Head, Global Medical Affairs
MERCK & CO., INC.
VP and Head, Oncology Global Medical Affairs
Executive Director, Oncology Global Scientific Affairs
Executive Director, Oncology Senior Project Leader
Executive Director, Oncology Section Head
HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE INC.
Senior Director, Oncology Clinical Science Leader
Clinical Team Leader, Oncology
Director, Oncology Clinical Scientist
"I am excited to join Luminary Therapeutics at this exciting juncture," said Dr. Eid. "I believe Luminary’s allogeneic solid tumor and hematologic programs have the potential to transform the treatment paradigm and patient journey for people with difficult to treat cancers. The opportunity to guide the clinical studies forward to their successful completion, and to guide the strategic direction of Luminary Therapeutics, is exciting and well aligned to my personal commitment to bringing meaningful therapeutic innovations into settings of clinical practice and patient care."
Jeff Liter Luminary’s CEO noted “Luminary is very fortunate to bring on someone with skills of and pedigree of Dr. Eid that is directly in alignment with our strategic goals.”
About Luminary, Luminary is a clinical stage CAR-T therapy company with a novel allogeneic manufacturing platform where our CAR and or TCR development utilizes gamma delta cells. What makes our allogeneic therapeutics unique are that our final drug product includes the combinatory power of both the Vẟ1 and Vẟ2 gamma delta cells giving our therapies the power of both innate and adaptive cancer clearing power. We have multiple solid tumor targets under development with a proprietary signaling method to ensure T-Cell persistence. Additionally, our Ligand BAFF CAR for hematologic cancers is designed with 3 antigen receptors specifically designed to overcome antigen escape.
Jeff Liter
Luminary Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 612-309-7653
