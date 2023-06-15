NovusNorth Announces Strategic Staffing℠ Solution
New design and technology staff augmentation solution targeted to large organizations, enabling them to accelerate digital initiatives
“We are thrilled to offer our Strategic Staffing℠ service to companies looking to supplement their teams with skilled professionals on a flexible basis,” said David Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth.”SCITUATE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NovusNorth, a leading provider of digital product management, design, and technology consulting services, announced its new Strategic Staffing℠ Service Offering. This new offering provides companies with quality supplemental staff for digital product management, design, and technology skills, allowing human capital flexibility at a competitive market rate.
With the fast-paced and ever-changing landscape of digital products and technology, companies need to be agile and flexible in their staffing solutions. NovusNorth’s Strategic Staffing℠ service allows companies to supplement their internal teams with highly skilled professionals without committing to long-term employment contracts. This allows companies to scale up or down as needed, depending on project demands.
“We are thrilled to offer our Strategic Staffing℠ service to companies looking to supplement their teams with skilled product professionals on a flexible basis,” said David Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth. “Our team of experts has years of experience in digital product management, design, and technology, and we are excited to bring this expertise to our clients through our staffing service.”
NovusNorth’s Strategic Staffing℠ service offers professionals across various geographies globally at competitive market rates, ensuring that companies can access high-quality staff at an affordable price. All staff members are vetted by NovusNorth’s team of experts to ensure that they meet the company’s high standards for skills, expertise, and professionalism.
NovusNorth’s Strategic Staffing℠ service is now available to companies across a range of industries. To learn more about this service and how it can benefit your company, please contact NovusNorth today.
About NovusNorth
NovusNorth is an outcome-oriented experience consultancy that designs and develops digital products and business applications. Capabilities include strategy, design, technology, and product management. Building on decades of experience helping firms compete and delight their customers, they’ve created a new way of delivering digital applications that starts with metrics and embeds measurement throughout the process. NovusNorth specializes in designing and delivering easy-to-use solutions for complex industries such as insurance, banking, capital markets, healthcare, and life sciences.
