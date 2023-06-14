Central Ohio-Based Company ‛Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities’ Continues to Build Bridges for the Underserved
he dynamic, inspirational company, Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, LLC (UPFAD) continues to make its presence known in the Central Ohio area. As a social enterprise, it encourages entrepreneurialism for seniors, veterans, adults, and children with disabilities. Since its inception, founder Nicole Carter and her dedicated team have put their shoulders to the wheel to create an arena for the underserved disabled community. UPFAD’s valiant efforts have been like a breath of fresh air to many marginalized people and their families. Unfortunately, many times, they find themselves lost in the shadows of society.
According to visionary Carter, “UPFAD focuses on creating events and festivals for these families to come to freely with no judgment.” Over the years, its consistent presence has grown to make available many platforms for exposure to the neighborhood at large. UPFAD events give to various 501(c3) organizations and other organizations that share the same focus. By shining a positive spotlight on the disabled sector, they allow others to see them in a productive manner. These events provide a reintroduction that highlights their abilities instead of their disabilities.
Most recently, Nicole launched UPFAD’s new YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/upfad. This new media platform will help bridge the gap so that disabled men, women, and children can find out about many functions that are tailored made for them and their families. As a mother of a disabled child, and as a partially disabled veteran, she knows the everyday challenges they uniquely share.
Future plans for UPFAD include creating an esports arm for events for families that have adults or children with disabilities that are gamers. They also have an All Disabilities Fall Festival, and have partnered with an organization called KidsLinked for their events around Central Ohio.
