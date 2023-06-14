INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor is the Perfect Companion for the Spacetop
EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable monitors have become increasingly important for everyday consumers as they offer a significant boost to productivity. Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a manufacturer that has made significant advancements in the technology industry, bringing immense value and innovative designs to the world of monitors.
INNOCN is celebrated for its commitment to creating the most efficient monitors on the market. Among their latest creations is the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor, also known as the perfect companion for the Spacetop. This monitor perfectly complements the Spacetop, an augmented reality laptop that features a keyboard and NReal glasses, delivering stunning 1080p resolution per eye. The Spacetop is particularly appealing to those who prefer a clutter-free workspace. For users seeking a break from the virtual workspace provided by Spacetop, connecting this AR laptop to the 13A1F through its USB-C monitor connectors ensures uninterrupted productivity. When the Spacetop is paired with the 13A1F, this duo serves as the best combination multitasking and reading e-books. Customers can purchase this monitor for an affordable price of $249.99 on Amazon US, while Amazon EU customers can also avail it at a great price.
The INNOCN 13A1F has a range of impressive features. With OLED backlighting and a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, it delivers beautiful true-to-life picture quality. Its 100% sRGB color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, low latency, and an outstanding 100000:1 contrast ratio contribute to a captivating viewing experience. This portable monitor is a great travel companion that pairs seamlessly with laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones, thanks to its USB-C and mini HDMI ports. The 13A1F monitor caters to a wide range of users and excels as a second monitor, lightening the workload for people worldwide.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Pearl Li
INNOCN is celebrated for its commitment to creating the most efficient monitors on the market. Among their latest creations is the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor, also known as the perfect companion for the Spacetop. This monitor perfectly complements the Spacetop, an augmented reality laptop that features a keyboard and NReal glasses, delivering stunning 1080p resolution per eye. The Spacetop is particularly appealing to those who prefer a clutter-free workspace. For users seeking a break from the virtual workspace provided by Spacetop, connecting this AR laptop to the 13A1F through its USB-C monitor connectors ensures uninterrupted productivity. When the Spacetop is paired with the 13A1F, this duo serves as the best combination multitasking and reading e-books. Customers can purchase this monitor for an affordable price of $249.99 on Amazon US, while Amazon EU customers can also avail it at a great price.
The INNOCN 13A1F has a range of impressive features. With OLED backlighting and a resolution of 1920 x 1080p, it delivers beautiful true-to-life picture quality. Its 100% sRGB color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, low latency, and an outstanding 100000:1 contrast ratio contribute to a captivating viewing experience. This portable monitor is a great travel companion that pairs seamlessly with laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones, thanks to its USB-C and mini HDMI ports. The 13A1F monitor caters to a wide range of users and excels as a second monitor, lightening the workload for people worldwide.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com