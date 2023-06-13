NEW RELEASES: BRITISH-BORN SINGER TAMMY B PUSHES BOUNDARIES WITH PROVOCATIVE NEW VIDEO GIMME MY $

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Tammy B, the singer, songwriter and producer who is raising eyebrows with her unique sound and unconventional story. Tammy B's latest release, the music video for her new single Gimme My $, showcases her raw, sexual, and unapologetically authentic music style. The music video was directed by American filmmaker Erik Bernard and produced by Courtney LeMarco producers of the hit series Hoarders on A&E and now Netflix.

“Working on Tammy B’s music video was a great, creative experience. It is no wonder her music has resonated with audiences around the world. She definitively pushes the envelope,” said Bernard.

“Growing up in an unconventional religious household, I found solace in playing classical piano and singing church hymns. It wasn't until I discovered MTV at the age of 10 that I realized my true passion for music. I spent hours watching the charts and writing my own music,” said the singer. "I wanted this video to be visually provocative and emotionally powerful. Erik Bernard and his team did an amazing job bringing my vision to life, and I'm so proud of the finished product."

At the age of 16, Tammy B attended music college, where she discovered rock and heavy metal music for the first time. However, she quickly realized that the conventional path wasn't for her. Tammy B broke away from the traditional music industry and started producing her own music, drawing inspiration from her unique experiences and eclectic musical tastes. Tammy B's sound is a fusion of rock, pop, and electronic music, with powerful vocals and deeply personal lyrics that draw from her unconventional upbringing and life experiences.

Tammy B's latest single Gimme My $ showcases her unique sound with lyrics that explore sexual taboos and pushes boundaries. The accompanying music video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Erik Bernard, features sexually charged visuals, androgyny and putting women in charge of their destiny.

Tammy B’s next releases are different to her other songs. The the type of songs people can mosh pit to or listen to in a club.

With several singles and an EP under her belt, Tammy B is quickly making a name for herself in the London music scene. A true original, who is breaking all the rules and forging her own path in the music industry.

YOU CAN PREVIEW VIDEO HERE:

Gimme My $youtu.be

PRESS CONTACT:

Jasmin Espada

Espada PR

(818) 521-3807

jasmin@espadapr.com