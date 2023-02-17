Producers Christopher Chulack, Guy Norman Bee, Sean Solan & Luis Iga Garza Team Up For Dark Comedy Series "El Asesino"

(Top Left) Christopher Chulack - Photo Credit: Courtesy of CAA, (Top Right) Guy Norman Bee- From "Blood Treasure" - Photo Credit: Mohammed Kamal, (Bottom Left) Sean Solan - Photo Credit: Dana Patrick, (Bottom Right) Luis Iga Garza- Photo Credit: Courtesy o

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive producer and director Christopher Chulack (“Shameless,” “Southland,” “ER”) has teamed with creator/director Guy Norman Bee (“Blood & Treasure,” “iZombie,” “Arrow”), producer Sean Solan (“Dollhouse,” “Criminal Minds”), and Mexican born director/producer Luis Iga Garza (“Murder in the Woods,” “The Call”), to develop and produce “El Asesino” (The Assassin.)

The series is described as a dark comedy about a mobile car detailer from East LA who gets entangled in organized crime after being mistaken for the notorious contract killer “El Diablo de la Muerte.”

“From the graffiti-lined streets of Sylmar to the manicured lawns of the Palisades, “El Asesino” explores the cultural and economic contrasts that make Los Angeles unique,” said Guy Norman Bee in a statement, who will be directing the pilot. “It’s dark and scary one minute and laugh out loud funny the next — it’s ‘Fargo’ in the Barrio!”

“Growing up in East LA has given me a unique perspective on this project,” noted Chulack.

“‘El Asesino’ brings together the humor and horror of mistaken identity in the Los Angeles Latino culture scene. Our goal is to stay authentic with story, characters and casting in a way that honors my community,” says Iga Garza.

Chulack has a rich history of producing some of the most diverse and economically successful properties in television history, including his Emmy Award as part of the producing team on the long-running NBC hit series “ER.” He recently wrapped season six of “SEAL Team” for Paramount+ where it is currently streaming. Bee, a prolific television director with such iconic series as “Supernatural,” “Criminal Minds” and many others, began his career as a Steadicam operator whose signature work helped “ER” become one of the most notable series in the history of television.

Christopher Chulack is repped by Ken Gross Management and Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Guy Norman Bee is repped by Innovative Artists and Thrive Entertainment, Sean Solan is repped by TDK Talent, Brady and Brannon & Rich Talent (BBR.) Luis Iga Garza is repped by Rezinate Entertainment and by Lynn Pleshette Agency.