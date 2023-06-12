Governor DeSantis Signs Seventeen Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/CS/HB 213 – Limitation of Actions Involving Real Estate Appraisers and Appraisal Management Companies

CS/CS/HB 327 – Fire Sprinkler System Projects

CS/HB 329 – Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students

CS/CS/HB 331 – Liens and Bonds

HB 407 – Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern

HB 567 – Lake Padgett Estates Independent Special District, Pasco County

CS/CS/HB 919 – Homeowners’ Associations

CS/CS/SB 226 – Support for Dependent Adult Children

CS/SB 242 – Fiscal Accountability

CS/SB 286 – Legal Instruments

CS/CS/SB 312 – Insurance

CS/CS/CS/SB 418 – Insurance

SB 596 – The Board of Governors of the State University System

CS/CS/SB 600 – Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors

CS/SB 676 – Level 2 Background Screenings

SB 736 – Controlled Substances

SB 892 – State Minimum Wage

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

