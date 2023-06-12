The Warren Center Scores Tyrone Crawford as Celebrity Host for 30th Annual Fantasy Football Event
Former Dallas Cowboy Uses His Star Power to Raise Funds and Awareness for Children with Developmental Delays and DisabilitiesDALLAS, TX, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Warren Center, a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services, and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities is delighted to announce that former Dallas Cowboys star Tyrone Crawford will serve as the Celebrity Host at the highly anticipated 30th Annual Fantasy Football Draft Night. This event, scheduled to take place on August 18, 2023, at The Westin Galleria, promises an unforgettable evening of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy.
“We are beyond excited and extremely grateful to have Tyrone Crawford serve as our celebrity host at this year’s milestone event,” says Fantasy Football Draft Night Event Chair Phyllis Stone. “Mr. Crawford is a Dallas Cowboy legend and with his support, we know we will attract even more popularity and proceeds from what is sure to be an unforgettable evening. He will help us continue to advance our mission of advocating, serving, and empowering children and families impacted by developmental delays and disabilities.”
Hailing from Windsor, Ontario, Tyrone Crawford first made waves on the football scene at Catholic Central High School, where his multifaceted skills shone as a running back, outside linebacker, and kick returner. His exceptional talent earned him a scholarship to Boise State University, where he dominated the field as a defensive end and was honored with the prestigious title of first team All-Mountain West Conference for his outstanding performance.
In 2012, the Dallas Cowboys recognized Crawford's immense potential, selecting him in the third round (81st overall) of the NFL Draft. Notably, Crawford etched his name in NFL history as one of only two players from Essex County, Ontario to grace the professional league. Over the course of nine seasons (2012-2020) with the Dallas Cowboys, Crawford solidified his place in the team's defensive core, amassing an impressive record of 194 tackles and 25 sacks, making his mark as a pivotal force on the field.
The Warren Center's 30th Annual Fantasy Football Draft Night is known for its electrifying atmosphere, featuring live entertainment, food, drinks, and friendly competition. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an array of top-notch items, including exquisite jewelry, vacation packages, coveted sports memorabilia, and more. Additionally, guests can seize the chance to secure Dallas Cowboys season tickets by participating in and triumphing over their peers in The Warren Center's fantasy football league, which unfolds throughout the NFL season. Draft coordinators will be available to help participants that are new to Fantasy Football. The Champion of Fantasy Football will win two season tickets for the Dallas Cowboys 2024-2025 season. Winners of each league will receive a football autographed by a celebrity NFL player. Funds raised during the event will help The Warren Center continue their mission of helping children and families impacted by developmental disabilities and delays in Dallas County.
As the distinguished celebrity host, Tyrone Crawford will lend his expertise to the proceedings throughout the night, assisting the emcee and engaging with the audience. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Crawford in person, capture memorable photographs with him, and get his autograph.
About the Warren Center
The Warren Center is a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services, and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities. The center serves over 1,000 children each week as well as their families. Services include speech, occupational and physical therapy; developmental services; and nutrition as well as family education and support. The Early Childhood Intervention Program serves the entire northern half of Dallas County in 48 ZIP codes. Founded in 1968, 2018 marked The Warren Center’s 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit https://www.thewarrencenter.org or follow The Warren Center on Facebook and Twitter.
