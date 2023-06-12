Increase Crop Production with Smart Vertical Agriculture Systems at PlugZenGrow

PlugZenGrow is leading the way in sustainable vertical agriculture, using their innovative outdoor micro soil system to grow fresh produce. They maximize yield while optimizing space, soil, and water efficiency. By harnessing the power of nature, PlugZenGrow is revolutionizing urban food production and setting new standards for sustainable vertical farming practices.

Founded by a father and daughter duo with finance and engineering backgrounds, is driven by their passion for farming. With a comprehensive understanding of both operational and financial aspects of the industry, PlugZenGrow possesses a unique advantage in creating innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for urban agriculture.

Its commitment to solar-powered technology and natural cultivation techniques makes PlugZenGrow a pioneering and appealing choice for urban food production.

Their unique methods and technologies challenge traditional norms and offer a new perspective on how we can cultivate food in cities. It offers the possibility for transforming non-vacant or underutilized spaces into productive agricultural areas. Whether it's rooftops, unused land, or other urban spaces, PlugZenGrow can effectively utilize these areas for cultivating fresh produce. This flexibility allows for the optimization of urban landscapes, making the most of available spaces to contribute to local food production and community well-being.

Here’s one of their May projects: 400 growing spaces for lettuce!