Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,177 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeSantis Receives 52 Bills from the Florida Legislature

ALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 27, 2023, to act on these bills.

 

CS/CS/HB 935 – Chiefs of Police

HB 945 – Jupiter Inlet District, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 977 – Clerks of Court

HB 1027 – Ave Maria Stewardship Community District, Collier County

CS/CS/HB 1045 – Certified Peer Specialist Gateway Pilot Program

CS/HB 1083 – Manatee County

CS/HB 1105 – Rapid DNA Grant Program

CS/HB 1175 – Sarasota County

CS/HB 1189 – Monuments

HB 1207 – Operation New Hope

HB 1225 – Sanford Airport Authority, Seminole County

HB 1237 – North River Fire District, Manatee County

HB 1255 – West Orange Healthcare District, Orange County

CS/CS/HB 1281 – Preemption Over Utility Service Restrictions

CS/HB 1327 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 1367 – Unlawful Dumping

CS/HB 1375 – Battery by Strangulation

CS/CS/HB 1419 – Real Property Fraud

CS/CS/HB 1489 – Designation of Brevard Barrier Island Area as Area of Critical State Concern

HB 1561 – Duval County

HB 1563 – Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District, Pinellas County

HB 1603 – Okeechobee County

CS/HB 1643 – Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, Okaloosa County

CS/CS/HB 121 – Florida Kidcare Program Eligibility

CS/CS/HB 299 – Education and Training for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Forms of Dementia

CS/HB 339 – Education of Dependents of Deceased or Disabled Servicemembers, Prisoners of war, and Persons Missing in Action

CS/CS/HB 625 – Children’s Initiative Projects

HB 795 – Private Instructional Personnel

CS/HB 967 – Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors

CS/HB 1133 – Physician Assistant Licensure

HB 1349 – Mental Health Treatment

CS/CS/HB 1471 – Health Care Provider Accountability

CS/CS/HB 1517 – Agency for Persons with Disabilities

SB 942 – Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs

CS/CS/SB 1310 – Expanding Public Sector Career Opportunities

CS/CS/SB 1648 – Public Records

SB 7008 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/SB 204 – Task Force on the Monitoring of Children in Out-of-Home Care

CS/CS/SB 272 – Children and Young Adults in Out-of-Home Care

CS/CS/SB 538 – Provisional Child Care Licensing

CS/SB 558 – Certified Nursing Assistants

SB 768 – Referral of Patients by Health Care Providers

CS/SB 914 – Suicide Prevention

CS/CS/CS/SB 1064 – Children Removed from Caregivers

CS/SB 1190 – Step into Success Workforce Education and Internship Pilot Program

CS/CS/SB 1322 – Adoption of Children in Dependency Court

CS/CS/SB 1352 – Medicaid Enrollees with Sickle Cell Disease

SB 1396 – Department of Elder Affairs

CS/SB 1540 – Elder Abuse and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Fatality Review Teams

CS/SB 1542 – Public Records and Public Meetings

SB 7000 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

SB 7030 – State Opioid Settlement Trust Fund/Department of Children and Families

 

You just read:

Governor DeSantis Receives 52 Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more