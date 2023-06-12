Governor DeSantis Receives 52 Bills from the Florida Legislature
ALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 27, 2023, to act on these bills.
CS/CS/HB 935 – Chiefs of Police
HB 945 – Jupiter Inlet District, Palm Beach County
CS/HB 977 – Clerks of Court
HB 1027 – Ave Maria Stewardship Community District, Collier County
CS/CS/HB 1045 – Certified Peer Specialist Gateway Pilot Program
CS/HB 1083 – Manatee County
CS/HB 1105 – Rapid DNA Grant Program
CS/HB 1175 – Sarasota County
CS/HB 1189 – Monuments
HB 1207 – Operation New Hope
HB 1225 – Sanford Airport Authority, Seminole County
HB 1237 – North River Fire District, Manatee County
HB 1255 – West Orange Healthcare District, Orange County
CS/CS/HB 1281 – Preemption Over Utility Service Restrictions
CS/HB 1327 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 1367 – Unlawful Dumping
CS/HB 1375 – Battery by Strangulation
CS/CS/HB 1419 – Real Property Fraud
CS/CS/HB 1489 – Designation of Brevard Barrier Island Area as Area of Critical State Concern
HB 1561 – Duval County
HB 1563 – Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District, Pinellas County
HB 1603 – Okeechobee County
CS/HB 1643 – Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, Okaloosa County
CS/CS/HB 121 – Florida Kidcare Program Eligibility
CS/CS/HB 299 – Education and Training for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Forms of Dementia
CS/HB 339 – Education of Dependents of Deceased or Disabled Servicemembers, Prisoners of war, and Persons Missing in Action
CS/CS/HB 625 – Children’s Initiative Projects
HB 795 – Private Instructional Personnel
CS/HB 967 – Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors
CS/HB 1133 – Physician Assistant Licensure
HB 1349 – Mental Health Treatment
CS/CS/HB 1471 – Health Care Provider Accountability
CS/CS/HB 1517 – Agency for Persons with Disabilities
SB 942 – Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs
CS/CS/SB 1310 – Expanding Public Sector Career Opportunities
CS/CS/SB 1648 – Public Records
SB 7008 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/SB 204 – Task Force on the Monitoring of Children in Out-of-Home Care
CS/CS/SB 272 – Children and Young Adults in Out-of-Home Care
CS/CS/SB 538 – Provisional Child Care Licensing
CS/SB 558 – Certified Nursing Assistants
SB 768 – Referral of Patients by Health Care Providers
CS/SB 914 – Suicide Prevention
CS/CS/CS/SB 1064 – Children Removed from Caregivers
CS/SB 1190 – Step into Success Workforce Education and Internship Pilot Program
CS/CS/SB 1322 – Adoption of Children in Dependency Court
CS/CS/SB 1352 – Medicaid Enrollees with Sickle Cell Disease
SB 1396 – Department of Elder Affairs
CS/SB 1540 – Elder Abuse and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Fatality Review Teams
CS/SB 1542 – Public Records and Public Meetings
SB 7000 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
SB 7030 – State Opioid Settlement Trust Fund/Department of Children and Families