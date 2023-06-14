RailField’s Kenneth Bacon to Speak at Financial Times’ Outstanding Directors Exchange
Bacon to Discuss Building Effective Boards with Strong Evaluation Practices
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Bacon, Managing Partner of RailField - a multifamily investment and asset management firm – and Chairman of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), will be speaking at FT’s Outstanding Directors Exchange (ODX) Summit taking place at The Harvard Club in New York June 14-15.
Bacon will be part of a roundtable discussing how to build effective boards with strong evaluation practices. Board evaluations can be a valuable tool in developing new directors and helping seasoned directors build their skills. Amid an influx of first-time board members with diverse skills and backgrounds, this session will share how boards are using evaluations to shore up on-boarding and strengthen relationships among their members to enhance the board’s effectiveness.
In addition to Bacon, Dona Young, former Chairman, President and CEO of The Phoenix Companies and Chairman of the Board of Foot Locker will be on the panel, moderated by Agenda Associate Editor, Amanda Gerut.
Bacon and his two partners, Jon Siegel and Todd Watkins, founded RailField in 2013. Prior to 2013, Bacon spent 19 years at Fannie Mae, most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of the Multifamily Business. During his tenure, he oversaw a portfolio of $195 billion in assets.
In addition, Bacon currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Welltower, a publicly traded REIT, as well as serving on the board of directors of Comcast, Ally Financial, and Arbor Realty Trust. He is active in several non-profit and trade groups, including The Real Estate Roundtable, and the National Multifamily Housing Council.
He is an alumnus and former trustee of Stanford University, where he received his B.A. He also holds a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics where he studied as a Marshall Scholar, and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. In recognition of his service to the Marshall Scholars program, he was awarded an Order of the British Empire by the British government.
For directors only, this year’s FT’s Outstanding Directors Exchange (ODX) Summit will offer a refreshed format designed to enhance directors’ competence on these issues with interactive debates, case studies and expert-led roundtables. Attendees will come away with decision-critical information they can bring back to the boardroom.
About RailField Partners
RailField Partners has a deep understanding of the multifamily industry and a track record of success developed over 20-plus years together as investors and lenders. Founded in 2013 by former Fannie Mae multifamily executives who have worked with the largest players in the industry, RailField Partners focuses on high-quality multifamily assets while seeking to minimize risk, generate above-market returns to investors, and create a sense of community for its residents. To date, RailField has expanded its footprint from an initial focus on assets in Texas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast and in 2021, RailField completed a record $400 million in transactions. RailField’s high level of experience provides access to local market expertise and a robust pipeline of opportunities, including off-market deals and favorable debt executions. For more information, visit: www.railfieldrealty.com.
ABOUT THE FT
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organizations, focused on business and economic current affairs, and is recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. For more information visit: http://aboutus.ft.com/.
