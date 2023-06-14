Dahsheng Chemical Sponsors 15th Annual Portland Track Festival
First-hand insights inspire our teams to make the impossible, possible, striving to create an innovation roadmap to best support our brand partners.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam manufacturer, sponsored the 15th annual Portland Track Festival, as part of its commitment to engage with athletes and students, and give voice to the performance needs that matter on the track and field.
“It’s important for DSC to understand what makes the best performance insole for the athlete,” said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical. “First-hand insights inspire our teams to make the impossible, possible, striving to create an innovation roadmap to best support our brand partners.”
Athletes and enthusiasts were able to trial DREAMCELL™ and DURAPONTEX™ insoles at the Portland Track Festival, and discuss their needs for a performance product that will make a difference on the track.
“We appreciate DSC’s commitment to supporting some of the world’s best middle and long-distance athletes at the Portland Track Festival,” said Michael Bergmann, Board Member and Spokesperson of the Portland Track Festival. “Their passion and curiosity for what an athlete truly needs on race day shows in the quality and innovation of their product.”
DSC’s sustainable business plan, Run the Relay, sets goals to achieve a zero carbon, zero-waste future. Vertical manufacturing allows for DSC to be nimble and dream up sustainable, performance solutions for their brand partners. A desire to create eco-innovation is a catalyst for DSC products, including DREAMCELL ZERO, an insole made with 100% recycled foam waste. Innovations such as Dreamcell Xpresso, a polyurethane (PU) open cell foam made with 20% spent coffee grounds, decreases the amount of fossil fuels, waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy in the production process.
Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX™ and DREAMCELL™, DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.
DSC x Portland Track Festival 2023