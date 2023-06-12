Submit Release
House Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1535

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in sales and use tax, further providing for definitions and for imposition of tax; and, in gross receipts tax, further providing for imposition of tax.

