Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,754 in the last 365 days.

Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Kids Cruise for Good

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsCruiseforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsCruiseforGood.com

Are you a travel agency/professional in the US that loves to impact kids lives, and sell more cruises? Partner up with Recruiting for Good to do both. www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Are you a travel agency/professional in the US that loves to impact kids lives, and sell more cruises? Partner up with Recruiting for Good to do both. www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids to earn cruise trips.

Starting in 2024, Kids who land spots on The Sweetest Gigs; can earn sweet cruise trips.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches Sweet Travel Reward 'Kids Cruise for Good;' kids work on The Sweetest Gigs to earn trips (in 2024).

Kids on The Sweetest Gigs; are paired up with mom mentors (whose kids worked on The Sweetest Gigs). Gigs are perfectly designed for kids 9-13 years old. Gigs take 5-10 hours to complete. In 2024, when a kid successfully completes a gig; they earn a $500 cruise (travel) gift card. Kids can earn up to $2500 in travel.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Love to positively impact kids lives, travel, and save money on cruises...join the club! Participate in our referral program to help kids earn trips and see the world for good too!"

About

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips to see the world for good. www.KidsCruiseforGood.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Kids Cruise for Good

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more