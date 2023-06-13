Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet Reward Kids Cruise for Good
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips.
Are you a travel agency/professional in the US that loves to impact kids lives, and sell more cruises? Partner up with Recruiting for Good to do both. www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids to earn cruise trips.
Recruiting for Good launches Sweet Travel Reward 'Kids Cruise for Good;' kids work on The Sweetest Gigs to earn trips (in 2024).
Kids on The Sweetest Gigs; are paired up with mom mentors (whose kids worked on The Sweetest Gigs). Gigs are perfectly designed for kids 9-13 years old. Gigs take 5-10 hours to complete. In 2024, when a kid successfully completes a gig; they earn a $500 cruise (travel) gift card. Kids can earn up to $2500 in travel.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Love to positively impact kids lives, travel, and save money on cruises...join the club! Participate in our referral program to help kids earn trips and see the world for good too!"
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips to see the world for good. www.KidsCruiseforGood.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
