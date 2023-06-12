Pelosi Statement on Seven Years Since Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released the following statement to mark seven years since the attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which occurred on June 12, 2016:

“Seven years ago, 49 beautiful souls were stolen and more than 50 others were injured in a horrific attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Americans continue to pray for the brave survivors, the loved ones of victims and the communities left forever scarred by this unconscionable act of bigoted extremism that tore families apart and devasted Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community. At that time, the families of the victims, in their grief and grace, pleaded with us to make sure that this does not happen again.

“While progress has been made – including with President Biden’s new gun safety law last year – more must be done to protect our communities. House Republicans must join Democrats in passing legislation to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban and enact universal background checks to save lives and bring an end to the bloodshed.”