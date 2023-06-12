Third Annual NDCS Fun Run

Thanks to the many NDCS participants who took part in the Third Annual Corrections Month Fun Run & Virtual Race this spring. NDCS staff, family, friends and even man’s best friend joined in the fun!

Fun run participants walked, ran, swam or biked 5k or 10k, while those up for a more competitive experience used an app to record their results for the virtual race.

This annual event has become something teammates look forward to as a fantastic way to get outside, be active and kick off the warm weather season.