Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,141 in the last 365 days.

List of Tax Cuts Approved by Governor Lamont Since Taking Office

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

06/12/2023

List of Tax Cuts Approved by Governor Lamont Since Taking Office

(HARTFORD, CT) – Since taking office in 2019, Governor Ned Lamont has signed legislation enacting more than $840 million in permanent tax cuts.

Summary of Major Tax Relief Under the Lamont Administration
(in millions)


Tax Relief Enacted From 2019-2022

Policy

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

Gas Tax Holiday From 4/1/2022 Thru 6/30/2022

$(90.0)

$ -

$ -

$ -

Extend Gas Tax Holiday From 7/1/2022 Thru 11/30/2022

-

(150.0)

-

-

Extend and Phase-Out Gas Tax Holiday From 12/1/2022 Thru 4/30/2023

-

(90.0)

-

-

Child Tax Credit of $250 (Funded from FY22 Surplus Transferred to FY23)

-

(125.0)

-

-

Car Tax - Reduce Max Mill Rate from 45 to 32.46 Mills

-

(100.0)

(100.0)

(100.0)

Property Tax Credit - Increase from $200 to $300

-

(60.0)

(60.0)

(60.0)

Property Tax Credit - Restore Full Eligibility

-

(53.0)

-

-

Pensions & Annuities - Accelerate Exemption Schedule

-

(42.9)

(29.3)

(15.6)

Earned Income Tax Credit - Increase From 23% to 30.5%

(34.1)

(34.1)

(34.1)

(34.1)

Payments to Households Eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit

(75.0)

(42.6)

-

-

Unemployment Insurance Tax Reduction in 2023 ($40M from ARPA)

-

(40.0)

-

-

Business Entity Tax - Repeal

(11.0)

(44.0)

(11.0)

(44.0)

JobsCT Tax Rebate Program

-

-

-

(40.0)

Phase-Out of Capital Base Tax by 1/1/2028

-

-

(5.7)

(15.2)

Phase-In R&D Tax Credit from 50.01% to 70% by IY 2023

(6.5)

(17.2)

(21.5)

(21.5)

Repeal Ambulatory Surgical Centers Tax

-

(18.0)

(9.4)

(9.9)

Expand Employer Student Loan Tax Credit

-

(9.4)

(9.9)

(10.4)

Repeal Movie Theater Admissions Tax

-

(2.5)

(5.0)

(5.0)

Total Enacted Tax Relief

$(216.6)

$(828.7)

$(285.9)

$(355.7)


Tax Relief Enacted in FY 2024 – FY 2025 Biennial Budget (2023 Legislative Session)

Policy

FY 2022

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

Personal Income Tax Rates - Reduce 5% to 4.5% & 3% to 2%

$ -

$ -

$(166.8)

$(370.4)

Retirement Income - Establish Phase-Out for P&A and IRA Exemption

-

-

(21.1)

(45.3)

Earned Income Tax Credit - Increase From 30.5% to 40%

-

-

(44.6)

(44.6)

Freeze the Diesel Tax Rate for One Fiscal Year at $0.492 per gallon

-

-

(37.2)

-

Cannabis Firms - Allow Expense Deductions Beyond Costs of Goods Sold

-

-

(4.7)

(6.2)

Pass-through Entity Tax - Make Filing Optional

-

-

(2.7)

(6.0)

Exempt Aviation Fuel From Petroleum Gross Receipts Tax

-

-

(3.2)

(3.1)

Film Production Tax Credit - Inc. Applicability to Sales Tax from 78% to 92%

-

-

(2.2)

(4.3)

Human Capital Tax Credit - Increase From 5% to 10%; 25% for Child Care

-

-

(2.1)

(3.5)

Establish 30% Pre- & Post-Broadway Theater Production Tax Credit

-

-

(2.5)

(2.5)

Total FY 2024 - FY 2025 Tax Relief

$ -

$ -

$(287.1)

$(485.9)

Grand Total Tax Relief

$(216.6)

$(828.7)

$(573.0)

$(841.6)

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

List of Tax Cuts Approved by Governor Lamont Since Taking Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more