List of Tax Cuts Approved by Governor Lamont Since Taking Office
06/12/2023
(HARTFORD, CT) – Since taking office in 2019, Governor Ned Lamont has signed legislation enacting more than $840 million in permanent tax cuts.
|
Summary of Major Tax Relief Under the Lamont Administration
|
|
Policy
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2025
|
Gas Tax Holiday From 4/1/2022 Thru 6/30/2022
|
$(90.0)
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Extend Gas Tax Holiday From 7/1/2022 Thru 11/30/2022
|
-
|
(150.0)
|
-
|
-
|
Extend and Phase-Out Gas Tax Holiday From 12/1/2022 Thru 4/30/2023
|
-
|
(90.0)
|
-
|
-
|
Child Tax Credit of $250 (Funded from FY22 Surplus Transferred to FY23)
|
-
|
(125.0)
|
-
|
-
|
Car Tax - Reduce Max Mill Rate from 45 to 32.46 Mills
|
-
|
(100.0)
|
(100.0)
|
(100.0)
|
Property Tax Credit - Increase from $200 to $300
|
-
|
(60.0)
|
(60.0)
|
(60.0)
|
Property Tax Credit - Restore Full Eligibility
|
-
|
(53.0)
|
-
|
-
|
Pensions & Annuities - Accelerate Exemption Schedule
|
-
|
(42.9)
|
(29.3)
|
(15.6)
|
Earned Income Tax Credit - Increase From 23% to 30.5%
|
(34.1)
|
(34.1)
|
(34.1)
|
(34.1)
|
Payments to Households Eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit
|
(75.0)
|
(42.6)
|
-
|
-
|
Unemployment Insurance Tax Reduction in 2023 ($40M from ARPA)
|
-
|
(40.0)
|
-
|
-
|
Business Entity Tax - Repeal
|
(11.0)
|
(44.0)
|
(11.0)
|
(44.0)
|
JobsCT Tax Rebate Program
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(40.0)
|
Phase-Out of Capital Base Tax by 1/1/2028
|
-
|
-
|
(5.7)
|
(15.2)
|
Phase-In R&D Tax Credit from 50.01% to 70% by IY 2023
|
(6.5)
|
(17.2)
|
(21.5)
|
(21.5)
|
Repeal Ambulatory Surgical Centers Tax
|
-
|
(18.0)
|
(9.4)
|
(9.9)
|
Expand Employer Student Loan Tax Credit
|
-
|
(9.4)
|
(9.9)
|
(10.4)
|
Repeal Movie Theater Admissions Tax
|
-
|
(2.5)
|
(5.0)
|
(5.0)
|
Total Enacted Tax Relief
|
$(216.6)
|
$(828.7)
|
$(285.9)
|
$(355.7)
|
|
Policy
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2025
|
Personal Income Tax Rates - Reduce 5% to 4.5% & 3% to 2%
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$(166.8)
|
$(370.4)
|
Retirement Income - Establish Phase-Out for P&A and IRA Exemption
|
-
|
-
|
(21.1)
|
(45.3)
|
Earned Income Tax Credit - Increase From 30.5% to 40%
|
-
|
-
|
(44.6)
|
(44.6)
|
Freeze the Diesel Tax Rate for One Fiscal Year at $0.492 per gallon
|
-
|
-
|
(37.2)
|
-
|
Cannabis Firms - Allow Expense Deductions Beyond Costs of Goods Sold
|
-
|
-
|
(4.7)
|
(6.2)
|
Pass-through Entity Tax - Make Filing Optional
|
-
|
-
|
(2.7)
|
(6.0)
|
Exempt Aviation Fuel From Petroleum Gross Receipts Tax
|
-
|
-
|
(3.2)
|
(3.1)
|
Film Production Tax Credit - Inc. Applicability to Sales Tax from 78% to 92%
|
-
|
-
|
(2.2)
|
(4.3)
|
Human Capital Tax Credit - Increase From 5% to 10%; 25% for Child Care
|
-
|
-
|
(2.1)
|
(3.5)
|
Establish 30% Pre- & Post-Broadway Theater Production Tax Credit
|
-
|
-
|
(2.5)
|
(2.5)
|
Total FY 2024 - FY 2025 Tax Relief
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$(287.1)
|
$(485.9)
|
Grand Total Tax Relief
|
$(216.6)
|
$(828.7)
|
$(573.0)
|
$(841.6)
