St. Johnsbury Barracks // Arrest on Warrant / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4004367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/12/23 0918 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Rd, Corinth VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: David Gilmore

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 12, 2023, Vermont State Police were investigating a conditions of release violation and identified David Gilmore as one of the individuals at the residence. It was determined Gilmore was not to have contact with another individual at the residence. Gilmore was also determined to have an arrest warrant out of Washington County. (Warrant for numerous unlawful mischief and grand larceny charges) He was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Police Barracks for further processing. Gilmore was cited into Orange Criminal Court on 07/12/2023 for the violation of court ordered conditions, transported to the Washington County superior court to answer for the warrant and then released from custody on further conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2023 / 0830 AM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.