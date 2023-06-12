The Chill Brothers Now Accredited by the Better Business Bureau
Houston HVAC Strengthens Business Relations
At The Chill Brothers, we take pride in doing quality work, putting our Customers’ needs first, and striving to meet their highest expectations.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers are elated to announce their accreditation with The Better Business Bureau. This will open many more connections and benefits within the local HVAC space, not only for businesses but for potential customers. Being accredited allows customers to know that they are working with trustworthy, and honest companies such as The Chill Brothers.
In accreditation with the BBB, The Chill Brothers are working to continue to provide excellent service to local Texans. With this partnership, clients are happy to know that they are accounted for by the bureau and have the ability to continue to grow their business and clients. The Chill Brothers are happy to be working with one of the biggest and most trusted business bureaus.
“It is with pride that the Chill Brothers was accredited by the BBB with only 2.5 years in the Houston Market. I believe that this was due to unprecedented teamwork from the Marketing, Sales, Service, Install, and the Back Office Teams,” Jamie Gaffney, General Manager/ Controller said. “We, at the Chill Brothers (and Sisters), not only talk-the-talk, but walk-the-walk in the fact that we demand that the Customer is satisfied from the beginning and way into the future.”
Being a newer business, this partnership will strengthen The Chill Brother’s relations within businesses and make them more credible for customers. The Chill Brothers plan on growing credibility while providing the best quality service for commercial and residential HVAC services.
“At The Chill Brothers, we take pride in doing quality work, putting our customers’ needs first, and striving to meet their highest expectations,” Brennan Mulcahy, CEO said. “We are very pleased to be recognized as an Accredited Business by the BBB as a result of our team’s hard work.”
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
The Better Business Bureau helps people find businesses, charities and brands that they can trust for over 100 years. With many organizations, the BBB is represented by four international and national non-profit organizations. The Bureau helps clients with trusted information for companies that they may want to work with. In order to get accredited, a business must complete a series of qualifications inducing but not limited to being in business for at least six months, having a valid license, no unresolved customer complaints, no ethics violations, fulfillment of all contracts made by the BBB, following of all BBB codes and a secure website that provides a privacy policy with a secure financial transaction system.
