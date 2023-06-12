Oklahoma Native Sharla J. Frost Obtains Amazon Best Seller Rating for Latest Book
Frogville, Oklahoma Native Sharla J. Frost Obtains Best Seller Rating for Third Installment of Frogville, Quest Children's Series
I'm thrilled that children and parents alike have reacted so well to a traditional style fairy tale. In a world of crisis, I wanted to provide a fun respite from adult issues and real-world problems.”FORT TOWSON, OKLAHOMA , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma Author Sharla J. Frost's Third Children's Book Obtains Best Seller Status on Amazon
Sharla Frost, an Oklahoma author, has just had "Frogville, Quest for a Queen," her third children's book, obtain best seller status on Amazon.
"Frogville, Quest for a Queen” is the third book in the series about Lilypad Lotus Dillweed, who transformed into a frog when she turned 13 and had to go on a quest to restore herself, lift a curse on her community, save her family, and rescue her best friend. The book is geared towards children aged 8 to 13 and is a great read for both boys and girls. The Frogville, Oklahoma native has now received Amazon best seller status for all three installments of the series. This is a huge accomplishment for Frost, who is represented by Beyond Publishing, based in Dallas, Texas.
Frost is overjoyed that her book has received such positive feedback and is proud to be an Oklahoma author. "I'm thrilled that children and parents alike have reacted so well to a traditional style fairy tale," Frost said. "In a world of crisis, I wanted to provide a fun respite from adult issues and real-world problems. Lily and her friends show the importance of fulfilling your promises and finding ways to overcome challenges."
Frost is a graduate of the Fort Towson Public School system, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Baylor Law School. She honed her writing skills under the tutelage of the late Dennis Letts, who taught creative writing at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Following a lengthy career as a products liability defense lawyer, she left the courtroom to pursue other projects, including both writing and public speaking. She is currently working on two additional children's books and hopes to have at least one of them published by the end of the year.
If you're looking for a great children's series to read, be sure to check out the Frogville Quest series. "Magical and marvelous. Frogville is a breakout wonder," says Thom Black, creator of the number one best-selling Harry Moon series.
All three installments are available on-line and at the Fort Towson Antique Mall at the Frost Mercantile Building.
