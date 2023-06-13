AAE Speakers Bureau Names List of Top Business Speakers in 2023
Selected Business Leaders and Organizational Experts for Corporate Speaking EngagementsDURHAM, NC, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau has recently released its 2023 list of the top 20 business speakers.
Through a selective process including factors such as named speaker requests and positive customer feedback, AAE Speakers Bureau selected 20 business and organizational speakers who show consistent and exemplary performance for their clients. The list includes business speakers from diverse professional backgrounds, including CEOs, founders, investors, motivational speakers, and consultants.
AAE Speakers Bureau was founded in 2002 and has worked with event planning clients globally on over 11,000 events in its 20 year history, including many in the Fortune 500, non-profit associations, and leading universities.
Included in the list of top 20 business leaders available for speaking opportunities are:
- Daymond John
- Jenn Lim
- Erik Qualman
- Marilyn Tam
- Natalie Nixon
The company has published the full list of the top 20 business speakers on its blog.
About AAE Speakers Bureau:
All American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $250M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary.
For more information about AAE Speakers Bureau, please visit www.allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.
Jennifer Best
All American Entertainment
+1 919-726-7607
