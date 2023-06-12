Learn all about hummingbirds in the June Wildlife Express

One of the finest indications that summer has arrived is the presence of a hummingbird. Of the 340 species found in the world (19 in the U.S.), there are five species that make their home in Idaho, and there’s no greater time of year to observe their stunning adaptations.

Whether your outdoors is in the backcountry or the backyard, chances of spotting a hovering hummingbird are pretty likely this time of year, despite their tea-cup size. Idaho is home to rufous, calliope, broad-tailed, black-chinned and occasionally, Anna’s hummingbirds. All are roughly 4 inches long and have one of the highest metabolisms in the animal world.