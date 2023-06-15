KTJ Krug LLC and Booking.com Join Forces to Elevate Travel Experiences in Puerto Rico

A Partnership Set to Revolutionize Luxury Short-Term Rentals in Puerto Rico's Prized Condado District

KTJ Krug LLC is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Booking.com, the world's leading digital travel platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for travelers from around the globe interested in exploring the finest of Puerto Rico. The partnership enriches the planning and booking experience for tourists seeking the best hotels in Puerto Rico.

The strategic alliance combines both companies' strengths to deliver unparalleled convenience, choice, and personalized customer experiences. By leveraging Booking.com's extensive reach, KTJ Krug LLC aims to provide a seamless experience and a range of options catering to travelers’ preferences and comfort standards. With this integration, tourers accessing Booking.com's database can access KTJ Krug LLC's vast selection of luxury hotels. Whether they are seeking a hotel on the beach of San Juan, a relaxing condo, or a hotel in the prized Condado district, they can now explore and book accommodations seamlessly through Booking.com and enjoy the unrivaled services KTJ Krug LLC is known for.

Moreover, this partnership allows KTJ Krug LLC to leverage Booking.com's advanced search and booking functionalities, ensuring a seamless and efficient online reservation process. Travelers will benefit from features such as the ability to make bookings on the move, instant bookings, transparent pricing, and real-time support, providing a hassle-free experience.

About KTJ Krug LLC



KTJ Krug LLC is the leading real estate operator in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, offering top-notch short-term rental services, real estate management, and revenue strategy consultation services. We aim to share the island's enchanted beauty by providing exclusive, high-end properties that capture Puerto Rican hospitality. Founded and run by avid travelers, the company is dedicated to providing fellow travelers with an exceptional experience through a curated selection of luxurious properties.

Known for delivering unparalleled service that customizes packages to fit travelers' specific styles, needs, comfort standards, and adventure preferences, we have earned ourselves a reputation as Puerto Rico's go-to agency for seamless experiences, unforgettable memories, and unrivaled adventures. All these are presented in detailed information in the Puerto Rico gold list.

